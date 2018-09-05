We owe you guys an apology. See, amidst all the Kavanaugh hearing craziness, we missed this yesterday, and we really shouldn’t have.
We really, really shouldn’t have:
Sights at the Stop Kavanaugh protest in the Hart Senate office building @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/8VJGlVGE2i
— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) September 4, 2018
Now that’s a protester.
I just can’t even…… 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
— Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) September 5, 2018
— Patrick Matteson (@1Rock1) September 5, 2018
WTH IS THAT !!!!!!!
— alvina (@alvina71) September 5, 2018
Where do I buy gallons of eye bleach https://t.co/V4RWwp3DWj
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 5, 2018
Look at it. Look at it.
I’m voting republican after seeing this
— Tucos (@Tucos4) September 5, 2018
Worst Avenger ever. pic.twitter.com/Jd0wlASb27
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018
.@MichaelAvenatti really is taking this 2020 nominee thing seriously pic.twitter.com/bF2aij8Xfy
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018
Serious business, folks. https://t.co/U4ElSga84Q
— neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 5, 2018
Super-serial.
Old enough to remember Tea Partiers getting mocked for wearing tricorn hats https://t.co/rWEqMjHZCc
— Big Pickle Energy (@sunnyright) September 5, 2018
We’ve come a long way, baby!
Save some women for the rest of us, bro. pic.twitter.com/8mMTx9KQit
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) September 5, 2018
El. Oh. El.
Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/JMgVAJSPS3
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018
Especially your dignity.
***
Update:
He’s got a name, evidently:
Tighe Barry, 59, was with @codepink in D.C. today to protest #Kavanaugh's hearings. pic.twitter.com/5h3v9GbyHS
— Cronkite News (@cronkitenews) September 4, 2018
His parents must be so proud.