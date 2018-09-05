How do you cure a plane full of feverish passengers? Put a little ice on it. Vanilla Ice, that is:

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

Dude. Vanilla Ice is on the plane. https://t.co/m61WOYhYnU — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) September 5, 2018

So I just landed in New York coming back from Dubai and now I’m stuck on the runway with like 1000 police, ambulances, fire trucks, this is crazy. https://t.co/U2ejDUmIUa — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

This is crazy. Apparently there is over 100 people sick on the bottom floor, so happy I’m up top, it’s a double-decker plane 380 — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

OMG YOU GUYS THIS IS A MOVIE. https://t.co/sbtfLWP0WR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 5, 2018

Scary. You should send word to your mother. — Tim (@didoment) September 5, 2018

what you need to do is stop, collaborate & listen — Balls Deep State 🗽 (@BallsDeepState) September 5, 2018

You got a problem? Yo, you can solve it. — Signal31 (@Section_131) September 5, 2018

Guys, I was right. This IS a 90s movie! Vanilla Ice is our hero. https://t.co/0asCAGfau3 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 5, 2018