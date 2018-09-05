Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike, because he’s sacrificed everything. Or something.

Is it a stupid move on Nike’s part? You bet. But if nothing else, it’s at least afforded Twitchy pal @GayPatriot the opportunity to take Nike’s crap new campaign and spin it into gold.

Behold:

Trending

See, now there’s a guy who just did it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony WeinerColin KaepernickGayPatriotHillary ClintonNike