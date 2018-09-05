Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike, because he’s sacrificed everything. Or something.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018
Is it a stupid move on Nike’s part? You bet. But if nothing else, it’s at least afforded Twitchy pal @GayPatriot the opportunity to take Nike’s crap new campaign and spin it into gold.
Behold:
cc: @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/5jfLm6aDGJ
— GayRussianBot™️ (@GayPatriot) September 5, 2018
See, now there’s a guy who just did it!
