CNN’s Maeve Reston thinks Kamala Harris will prove to be the star of today’s confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh. Maeve, meet Sen. Ben Sasse:

Seriously, when @BenSasse takes the stage, it's the best part of any hearing. #KavanaughConfirmationHearings — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 4, 2018

.@BenSasse is going OFF on Senate right, Congress for punting on responsibility and failing to do their jobs or pass meaningful laws. "The Congress has decided to self-neuter." 🔥🔥🔥 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 4, 2018

"The solution is not to find judges who will be policymakers… we need a Congress that writes laws and suffers the consequences" – @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/RAO2dbD0UR — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) September 4, 2018

"The hysteria around Supreme Court confirmation hearings" comes from "a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of the Supreme Court in American life now," @BenSasse says. "Our political commentary talks about the Supreme Court like they're people wearing red and blue jerseys." pic.twitter.com/8ZjJwmXhYp — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 4, 2018

Sen. Ben Sasse: "Judge Kavanaugh doesn't hate women and children. Judge Kavanaugh doesn't lust after dirty water and stinky air. No, looking at his record, it seems to me that what he actually dislikes are legislators that are too lazy and risk-averse to do our actual jobs" pic.twitter.com/0a8W6v7ASp — Deena Zeina Zaru 👩🏻‍💻 (@Deena_Zaru) September 4, 2018

Inject this @BenSasse opening statement directly into my veins. Gosh this is amazing 🔥🔥 #KavanaughConfirmation pic.twitter.com/eLn35pefkk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2018

Ben Sasse’s opening statement today is absolutely awesome. https://t.co/gafP1vP4fX — Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 4, 2018

This is the civics lesson America desperately needs right now.

.@BenSasse issuing the much-needed Dad lecture at the Kavanaugh hearing. — Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) September 4, 2018

Fantastic opening statement by @BenSasse — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) September 4, 2018

Sen. Sasse's opening statement is just superb. #Kavanaugh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 4, 2018

Nice disquisition on the separation of powers from Senator Sasse. — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) September 4, 2018

.@BenSasse delivering a tour de force on the separation of powers at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings #SCOTUS — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) September 4, 2018

Ben Sasse giving us a fantastic overview of the levels of bloated unelected govt bureaucracy & failure of Congress for doing its job & telling everyone to take this seriously and stop with the hysterics & to stop smearing a man personally,will be the best thing about this hearing — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 4, 2018

I’m a liberal Democrat. If Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) opening statement reflects his actual views, I’m all in for him. He’s making great sense. He’s excoriating congress for abdication of duty. — Terry Rogers (@TVRogersBOI) September 4, 2018

I listened to @BenSasse's remarks about the Parliament of Pundits problem and the runaway administrative state. Wanted to yell, "You magnificent bastard! You read my book!" — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 4, 2018

And @BenSasse just gave his colleagues an epic dressing down over their behavior during the #KavanaughConfirmationHearings. I'm going to write an article about it, but it won't do it justice. pic.twitter.com/no3r5OAsDp — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 4, 2018

Can someone put this statement by Sen Ben Sasse on YouTube and it be required viewing in every American History class across the nation? Amazing. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) September 4, 2018

Ben Sasse really should be America's civics teacher. — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) September 4, 2018

