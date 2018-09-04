In case you missed it, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has decided not to seek re-election:

And that’s a damn shame. Because he’s done such a great job. No, really! Just ask Creepy Jim Messina:

Is that so?

You could’ve fooled Chicagoans, Jim.

But hey, don’t just take Messina’s word for it. Look who else is singing Emanuel’s praises:

More from The Hill:

In a statement Tuesday shortly following Emanuel’s announcement, the former president and Chicago resident said his city was “stronger” for Emanuel’s leadership.

“With record job growth and record employment over his terms in office, Chicago is better and stronger for his leadership, and I was a better President for his wise counsel at a particularly perilous time for our country,” Obama said.

“I’ve been blessed to call Rahm my friend,” the former president added. “Whatever he chooses to do next, I know he’ll continue to make a positive difference, just as he has throughout his career in public service.”

That’s cute.

***

