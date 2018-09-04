In case you missed it, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has decided not to seek re-election:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel won’t run for re-election, he just announced, with his wife at his side pic.twitter.com/z0b5asbth3 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) September 4, 2018

On my first day as Mayor, I promised to make tough decisions, even when it hurts. Today, the time has come to make another tough choice. As much as I love this job & will always love Chicago, I have decided not to seek re-election. https://t.co/bFlFuAxaPV https://t.co/R4IBJCArse — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) September 4, 2018

And that’s a damn shame. Because he’s done such a great job. No, really! Just ask Creepy Jim Messina:

Thank you to @ChicagosMayor Rahm for a lifetime of public service. The world is a better place because of the work you have done. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) September 4, 2018

Is that so?

This has to be Rahm’s burner account — Blackhorse610 (@pturch) September 4, 2018

This has to be a joke. — Greg B (@ramsangels) September 4, 2018

No way you typed that with a straight face — Kirk G. Johnson (@Kirk75532505) September 4, 2018

You could’ve fooled Chicagoans, Jim.

Have you seen Chicago? — 🇺🇸Paul L🇺🇸 (@TruPharaoh) September 4, 2018

Thousands of dead Chicagoans are unavailable to comment https://t.co/xF6ah4ieW6 — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) September 4, 2018

Chicago shooting victims could not be reached for comment. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) September 4, 2018

More than 1,000 people shot in Chicago so far this year https://t.co/6iiVx3ijue https://t.co/ye23KegbhV — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 4, 2018

Thousands of dead residents were unavailable for comment. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 4, 2018

The thousands of families who have had their loved ones murdered under his pathetic “leadership” would disagree. — Jenny Woodruff (@JennyWoodruff3) September 4, 2018

Well, for the survivors. And not even then. Other than that… https://t.co/Nr8IaMBxwx — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 4, 2018

But hey, don’t just take Messina’s word for it. Look who else is singing Emanuel’s praises:

Obama praises Rahm Emanuel after he said he won't seek re-election: "Chicago is stronger for his leadership" https://t.co/ph32qcJPTX pic.twitter.com/BGcncNU7hi — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2018

More from The Hill:

In a statement Tuesday shortly following Emanuel’s announcement, the former president and Chicago resident said his city was “stronger” for Emanuel’s leadership. “With record job growth and record employment over his terms in office, Chicago is better and stronger for his leadership, and I was a better President for his wise counsel at a particularly perilous time for our country,” Obama said. “I’ve been blessed to call Rahm my friend,” the former president added. “Whatever he chooses to do next, I know he’ll continue to make a positive difference, just as he has throughout his career in public service.”

That’s cute.

Wait. What? — Philip Semen Hofmore (@MeOnTheShowUs) September 4, 2018

How so, Barry? — Momo Pnano (@MichaelPnano) September 4, 2018

Obama said what? Are you kidding me? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 4, 2018

As an avid Obama fan I must say, he is dead ass wrong on that assessment. Rahm Emanuel is terrible, was terrible and really always has been terrible. — T.Ly (@tlyons507) September 4, 2018

***

