Can someone please do us a solid and fetch our tiny violin? We seem to have misplaced it:
.@amyklobuchar on @MeetThePress shows regret for Senate Dems going nuclear for most noms in 2013: “I don’t think we should’ve made that change when we look back at it.”
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 2, 2018
Well, gee, Amy Klobuchar. If only someone had warned the Democrats about this!
Thanks @SenatorReid!
— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 2, 2018
Thanks, Harry Reid!!
— Untraceable Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) September 3, 2018
Dems really owe him one.
Hey, let's grab a power that can be used against us in the future! https://t.co/Hnt9k9kZde
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 3, 2018
"You'll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think," McConnell said. https://t.co/fc82PkGCLd
— STEW ("some frat boy named Brett") 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) September 2, 2018
They were warned pic.twitter.com/tP2YneG5ZH
— Butt Hurt (@Butt_hurt2) September 2, 2018
They were warned. Cocaine mitch plays for keeps.
— B. Grant Gamron (@bgamron) September 2, 2018
Oopsie?
— Matthew Moon (@seenyourluna) September 2, 2018
Oh well.
— JWF (@JammieWF) September 2, 2018