Can someone please do us a solid and fetch our tiny violin? We seem to have misplaced it:

.@amyklobuchar on @MeetThePress shows regret for Senate Dems going nuclear for most noms in 2013: “I don’t think we should’ve made that change when we look back at it.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 2, 2018

Well, gee, Amy Klobuchar. If only someone had warned the Democrats about this!

Thanks, Harry Reid!! — Untraceable Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) September 3, 2018

Dems really owe him one.

Hey, let's grab a power that can be used against us in the future! https://t.co/Hnt9k9kZde — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 3, 2018

"You'll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think," McConnell said. https://t.co/fc82PkGCLd — STEW ("some frat boy named Brett") 🇺🇸🐶 ⚾️ (@StewSays) September 2, 2018

They were warned pic.twitter.com/tP2YneG5ZH — Butt Hurt (@Butt_hurt2) September 2, 2018

They were warned. Cocaine mitch plays for keeps. — B. Grant Gamron (@bgamron) September 2, 2018

Oopsie?