If you’re anticipating the moment American astronauts planted our flag on the moon in the upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” we’ve got some bad news for you:

The movie omits the American flag being planted on the moon, and the movie’s star Ryan Gosling, who plays Armstrong, defended the decision when asked about it at Venice (via The Telegraph).

Gosling, who’s Canadian, argued that the first voyage to the moon was a “human achievement” that didn’t just represent an American accomplishment, and that’s how Armstrong viewed it.

“I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement [and] that’s how we chose to view it,” Gosling. “I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible.”

Gosling added, “He was reminding everyone that he was just the tip of the iceberg – and that’s not just to be humble, that’s also true. So I don’t think that Neil viewed himself as an American hero. From my interviews with his family and people that knew him, it was quite the opposite. And we wanted the film to reflect Neil.”

Now, obviously, in the grand scheme of things, Hollywood whitewashing a uniquely American achievement is not that big a deal. Not because American achievements deserve to be whitewashed, but because Hollywood is always pulling crap like this. And, frankly, the last thing we need right now is another outrage cycle.

But at the same time, it’s pretty transparent what they’re doing. God forbid they acknowledge that America did something amazing.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

