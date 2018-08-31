We’re assuming we aren’t supposed to roll our eyes or laugh at this, but, well, we just can’t help ourselves:
There’s a new, higher bar in Washington…if you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 🤔 https://t.co/59syqug4GU
— Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) August 31, 2018
Vox’s Laura McGann writes:
Ocasio-Cortez pulled off an incredible political achievement, she’s been courted by candidates nationwide who want her endorsement, and her résumé stacks up against the men her age in Congress — but that’s not good enough.
Research in science, business, and many other fields has shown again and again that when women go for a job, they’re held to a higher standard than the men around them. Ocasio-Cortez’s critics are acting out the same story in politics. In a town where male politicians are allowed to get policy facts wrong without losing credibility, Ocasio-Cortez’s mistakes are held up as evidence that she’s not up to the task.
Well, Laura, to be fair, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not up to the task. Because she’s an idiot. Her “mistakes” aren’t just mistakes; they’re irrefutable evidence of her painful economic and political illiteracy.
completing a coherent statement about public policy is not a high bar https://t.co/xUU9ge2RIV
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 31, 2018
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) August 31, 2018
The headline on this article literally made me laugh out loud. Somebody at Vox earned their paycheck today.
— Andy Daitsman (@adaitsman) August 31, 2018
This article attempts to block the fact that she is indeed not factually prepared to debate, which is on her. Neither was Donald Trump-he was just better at BS'ing.
— Nos Autem Populus (@dejberry) August 31, 2018
Face it Leftists. She’s a moron.
— Sidney (@sidneyCanuck) August 31, 2018
And speaking of moronic, how about this bit:
This isn’t an argument to hold members of Congress to a lower standard. We should scrutinize their ideas and their plans and question whether they should represent us. But we shouldn’t use that standard for some candidates like Ocasio-Cortez and give a pass to men who we think look the part of a politician, like tall, blue-eyed Paul Ryan.
OK, let’s talk about Paul Ryan. Weekly Standard freelancer Jeryl Bier has some flashbacks:
Pieces like this drive me up the wall. For instance: "No one told [Paul Ryan] to go put training wheels back on."
Except for… Nancy Pelosi.https://t.co/SKnLxlv24Vhttps://t.co/PCiYqGP2Cd pic.twitter.com/a7dhWZeEug
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018
"No one told him he wasn’t ready for primetime."
Except… Barack Obama's spokesman.https://t.co/SKnLxlv24Vhttps://t.co/48TNQlu0vS pic.twitter.com/Q4Vk4yKOv8
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018
"No one saw these statements and said Ryan is unfit to serve in Congress."
Except… this PAC:https://t.co/SKnLxlv24Vhttps://t.co/a6b3iHWT5X pic.twitter.com/fYtRwiaxq4
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018
"No one demands those politicians go back to school…"
Except… protesters screaming at Ryan on the House floor.https://t.co/xOPto9DsMPhttps://t.co/SKnLxlv24V pic.twitter.com/s2Q3WHaQqK
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018
I have easily found these four literal examples of what male politicians are supposedly exempt from. It's nonsense.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018
"I'm better than all those other members of Congress"
"OK, prove it"
"LOL setting unreasonable standards for women!" https://t.co/DdteyukMBy
— neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 31, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.