We’re assuming we aren’t supposed to roll our eyes or laugh at this, but, well, we just can’t help ourselves:

There’s a new, higher bar in Washington…if you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 🤔 https://t.co/59syqug4GU — Laura McGann (@lkmcgann) August 31, 2018

Vox’s Laura McGann writes:

Ocasio-Cortez pulled off an incredible political achievement, she’s been courted by candidates nationwide who want her endorsement, and her résumé stacks up against the men her age in Congress — but that’s not good enough. Research in science, business, and many other fields has shown again and again that when women go for a job, they’re held to a higher standard than the men around them. Ocasio-Cortez’s critics are acting out the same story in politics. In a town where male politicians are allowed to get policy facts wrong without losing credibility, Ocasio-Cortez’s mistakes are held up as evidence that she’s not up to the task.

Well, Laura, to be fair, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not up to the task. Because she’s an idiot. Her “mistakes” aren’t just mistakes; they’re irrefutable evidence of her painful economic and political illiteracy.

completing a coherent statement about public policy is not a high bar https://t.co/xUU9ge2RIV — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 31, 2018

The headline on this article literally made me laugh out loud. Somebody at Vox earned their paycheck today. — Andy Daitsman (@adaitsman) August 31, 2018

This article attempts to block the fact that she is indeed not factually prepared to debate, which is on her. Neither was Donald Trump-he was just better at BS'ing. — Nos Autem Populus (@dejberry) August 31, 2018

Face it Leftists. She’s a moron. — Sidney (@sidneyCanuck) August 31, 2018

And speaking of moronic, how about this bit:

This isn’t an argument to hold members of Congress to a lower standard. We should scrutinize their ideas and their plans and question whether they should represent us. But we shouldn’t use that standard for some candidates like Ocasio-Cortez and give a pass to men who we think look the part of a politician, like tall, blue-eyed Paul Ryan.

OK, let’s talk about Paul Ryan. Weekly Standard freelancer Jeryl Bier has some flashbacks:

Pieces like this drive me up the wall. For instance: "No one told [Paul Ryan] to go put training wheels back on."

Except for… Nancy Pelosi.https://t.co/SKnLxlv24Vhttps://t.co/PCiYqGP2Cd pic.twitter.com/a7dhWZeEug — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018

"No one saw these statements and said Ryan is unfit to serve in Congress."

Except… this PAC:https://t.co/SKnLxlv24Vhttps://t.co/a6b3iHWT5X pic.twitter.com/fYtRwiaxq4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018

"No one demands those politicians go back to school…"

Except… protesters screaming at Ryan on the House floor.https://t.co/xOPto9DsMPhttps://t.co/SKnLxlv24V pic.twitter.com/s2Q3WHaQqK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018

I have easily found these four literal examples of what male politicians are supposedly exempt from. It's nonsense. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 31, 2018

It’s Vox.

"I'm better than all those other members of Congress" "OK, prove it" "LOL setting unreasonable standards for women!" https://t.co/DdteyukMBy — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 31, 2018

Vox gonna Vox — The H2 (@TheH2) August 31, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.