We know this will come as a major shock to you, but it turns out that feminist warrior Jill Filipovic is a flaming hypocrite. For evidence, look no further than her take on alleged abuser — and well documented dirtbag — Keith Ellison:

Trending

How many muscles did she pull twisting herself into an intellectual pretzel to downplay the allegations against Keith Ellison?

What a difference a (D) makes.

She’s so transparent.

Clearly you don’t take this seriously, Jill.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jill FilipovicKeith Ellison