We know this will come as a major shock to you, but it turns out that feminist warrior Jill Filipovic is a flaming hypocrite. For evidence, look no further than her take on alleged abuser — and well documented dirtbag — Keith Ellison:

The allegations against Ellison are tough (and it’s disappointing to see immediate demands he resign before we actually understand anything). Is emotional abuse real? Yes. Should someone saying you perpetrated “narcissistic abuse” be enough to oust you? https://t.co/pqjvc4WMin — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

The one allegation of physical violence – pulling Monahan off the bed – is serious. But she said she had video of it and then said she lost it, then said she didn’t lose it but shouldn’t have to show it. I dunno, that strikes me as strange and raises a red flag. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

That doesn’t undermine the value of believing women. But it recognizes that “trust, but verify” is the standard for journalists and for making decisions re: public officials. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

Monaghan’s chief accusation is of “narcissistic abuse.” I’m not sure where we draw the line. Emotional abuse is a real thing. Men who treat women badly but not violently in the workplace – sexually harassing them, for example – should obviously pay a professional price. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

I guess the question is, how much should a person’s behavior in their intimate relationships – short of physical violence – be taken into account when assessing whether they should be disqualified from public office or admiration? — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

None of this is to say “yay Ellison!” or defend him; neither is it to say he should definitely go. It is to say that these are tough questions and I don’t know the answers. I obviously think physical abuse is a hard line. I’m torn on accusations of “narcissistic abuse.” — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

How many muscles did she pull twisting herself into an intellectual pretzel to downplay the allegations against Keith Ellison?

So, you're back to the Bill Clinton standard, I see. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 30, 2018

What a difference a (D) makes.

Believe all women unless they're accusing a Democrat. Is that the rule now, Jill? https://t.co/EpnoqMZXq1 — Carl Gustav, Asst to the Regional Manager (@CaptYonah) August 30, 2018

The reason ppl don’t take you seriously is because you don’t even take your own principles seriously…. I get it though Ellison is on your team, so you gotta get up and bat **Believe all women who are victims** **Only when politically convenient** https://t.co/HYuL2qauOZ — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 30, 2018

Weird how your reaction to #MeToo allegations changes based on the political views of the accused…… — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) August 30, 2018

And of course I assume your multi tweet rationales and moral relativism would remain the same if he were a Republican/conservative. — Lowcountry🇺🇸🐾🐬🇺🇸Laura (@LauraGina) August 30, 2018

If the accused person were a conservative, would you be asking the same question ? Be honest. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) August 30, 2018

wow, dont believe the woman when a warrior of your agenda is on the mat?? wonder how you will treat the next GOP pol that just "emotionally" abuses someone? — ellen (@Cellenrun) August 30, 2018

Ohhhhhh…NOW it’s important to hear both sides of the story. I wonder why the sudden change of heart. It’s not like an important individual is at risk of being dethroned or anything…oh wait…#Hypocrisy — Diogenes (@Diogenes3000) August 30, 2018

She’s so transparent.

And of course there are so many conservatives playing gotcha in my mentions, which is just so lazy and counterproductive. Some of us take this stuff extremely seriously, which means hashing out our thoughts and their contradictions, sometimes in public. That’s a good thing. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 30, 2018

Clearly you don’t take this seriously, Jill.

Jill is the type of person who is willing to throw a 20 something college student’s life in the garbage from an accusation, but if he’s a Hama anti Semitic apologist that’s a different story…. especially if he’s a commie — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 30, 2018

This is so obviously hypocritical of you, I have nothing to say. Just here for the ratio. — Can't change the world. (@curiouslyso) August 30, 2018