As Twitchy told you, an ambulance pulled up at the White House during a “medical emergency.” As it turned out, a staffer had suffered a seizure. But before we knew who the ambulance was for, some members of the Resistance couldn’t help but hope that it was for one person in particular.

#ThoughtsAndPrayers (but I'm not sayin' what I'm thinkin' or what I'm prayin' for) — Kersti (@FeistyOldHag) August 30, 2018

You don’t have to. We already know. And you should be ashamed of yourself. All of these people should:

Oh, great. Let's hope it's Donald. — Ida Tarbell (@MsIdaTarbell) August 30, 2018

We can only hope — Matt Holson (@mattholson) August 30, 2018

HERE'S HOPING!!!!! — Paul M. Mock (@1paulmock) August 30, 2018

I can see @realDonaldTrump dying today just to upstage #JohnMcCain — Not in 2018! (@cyncynj) August 30, 2018

Please Please Please — Andy Hastings (@baldmanire) August 30, 2018

Please God please please — This Is What Democracy Looks Like (@OregonLiberall) August 30, 2018

OMG please baby jesus. — sam 🏳️‍🌈🤖👊🏼 (@the_kablammy) August 30, 2018

pic.twitter.com/PGHMoor86E — Jim not the other Jim (@Yetimast) August 30, 2018

I hate myself for these evil thoughts (not really). — 🍊Orange is the New Blech🍊 (@Bmresistence) August 30, 2018

Yay cholesterol! — Gma (@tribble111) August 30, 2018

Is it the golden stroke we are all hoping for? — LG from NYC (@LeeGo76) August 30, 2018

Melania killed him — Deena (@Dlstoke) August 30, 2018

Let it be him. I could do with a party. — Thomas Rosenstand ☜ (@rosenstand) August 30, 2018

Fingers crossed. Baby Huey seemed ripe for an aneurysm this morning…. pic.twitter.com/ZvCjE569h7 — OK_Dumbass (@OK_Dumbass) August 30, 2018

Stay classy, Resistance.