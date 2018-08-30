As Twitchy told you, an ambulance pulled up at the White House during a “medical emergency.” As it turned out, a staffer had suffered a seizure. But before we knew who the ambulance was for, some members of the Resistance couldn’t help but hope that it was for one person in particular.
(but I'm not sayin' what I'm thinkin' or what I'm prayin' for)
— Kersti (@FeistyOldHag) August 30, 2018
You don’t have to. We already know. And you should be ashamed of yourself. All of these people should:
Oh, great. Let's hope it's Donald.
— Ida Tarbell (@MsIdaTarbell) August 30, 2018
We can only hope
— Matt Holson (@mattholson) August 30, 2018
HERE'S HOPING!!!!!
— Paul M. Mock (@1paulmock) August 30, 2018
I can see @realDonaldTrump dying today just to upstage #JohnMcCain
— Not in 2018! (@cyncynj) August 30, 2018
Please Please Please
— Andy Hastings (@baldmanire) August 30, 2018
— Julie Lips (@julielipsss) August 30, 2018
— Su borders (@Suborders15) August 30, 2018
Oh, God. Oh, please.
— Cynthia Owens🌊🌊🐈🐾🍷📚 🍴👣🌊🌊 (@CynthiaEOwens1) August 30, 2018
Please God please please
— This Is What Democracy Looks Like (@OregonLiberall) August 30, 2018
OMG please baby jesus.
— sam 🏳️🌈🤖👊🏼 (@the_kablammy) August 30, 2018
— Jim not the other Jim (@Yetimast) August 30, 2018
— Isaboo (@chunkimonkii) August 30, 2018
— And i'm nice…nice…nice…nice. 🐝 (@divackc) August 30, 2018
Oh please! Please! Please! pic.twitter.com/BILehnmtg4
— 🌊 Klean Koal (@BlakeLawrence) August 30, 2018
I hate myself for these evil thoughts (not really).
— 🍊Orange is the New Blech🍊 (@Bmresistence) August 30, 2018
Yay cholesterol!
— Gma (@tribble111) August 30, 2018
Is it the golden stroke we are all hoping for?
— LG from NYC (@LeeGo76) August 30, 2018
Melania killed him
— Deena (@Dlstoke) August 30, 2018
Let it be him. I could do with a party.
— Thomas Rosenstand ☜ (@rosenstand) August 30, 2018
Fingers crossed. Baby Huey seemed ripe for an aneurysm this morning…. pic.twitter.com/ZvCjE569h7
— OK_Dumbass (@OK_Dumbass) August 30, 2018
I’ll say it. I hope he’s dead.
— [email protected] (@Artie502) August 30, 2018
Stay classy, Resistance.