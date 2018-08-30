As Twitchy told you, an ambulance pulled up at the White House during a “medical emergency.” As it turned out, a staffer had suffered a seizure. But before we knew who the ambulance was for, some members of the Resistance couldn’t help but hope that it was for one person in particular.

You don’t have to. We already know. And you should be ashamed of yourself. All of these people should:

Stay classy, Resistance.

