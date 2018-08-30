What’s going on at the White House? CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports:

Ambulance at the White House. Taking stretcher into the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/nmqYagH3VX — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 30, 2018

Wow.

According to CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers, Sarah Sanders has said that a staffer has had a seizure:

There is a medical emergency at the White House right now. Sarah Sanders informs us that a staffer has suffered a seizure and is being taken for evaluation by ambulance from the West Wing doors. Secret Service have pushed the media back from our usual position for the moment. pic.twitter.com/TBt4sZOCoN — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 30, 2018

Awful. Let’s hope they’re all right.

Praying for whoever it is. — Pastor Montagne McDonald (@pastormontmc) August 30, 2018

Update:

Good news, hopefully:

A White House staffer has been taken away in an ambulance. @PressSec says the individual is "doing fine and being taken to the hospital out of precaution." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 30, 2018

Update:

