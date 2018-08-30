It’s back-to-school time, and you know what that means: Time to get those children woke!

Fortunately, Teen Vogue is on it:

To help our nonbinary friends feel more included and safe around us, here are four more ways to practice gender inclusive language. https://t.co/weyeBA4QFJ — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 27, 2018

Here’s a handy list from the article to help both kids and teachers get through the school year without offending even the most delicate of snowflakes:

“Folx.” “Nibling.” While you’re busy rolling your eyes, the ACLU is busy encouraging this bullsh*t because civil liberties or something:

Back to school list:

📚 Books

🖊️ Pens

🗒️ Notepads

👇 Gender neutral pronounshttps://t.co/Oqh0uYFNw0 — ACLU (@ACLU) August 30, 2018

FFS.

I thought we could just use "front hole" and "back hole (only)" — have u heard the newsflash? (@AmThruster) August 30, 2018

Why does the ACLU even have a position on this? — beavis421 (@beavis421) August 30, 2018

That’s a really good question.

Beyond parody. https://t.co/eq5NVKltP3 — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2018

In the meantime, thanks for the tip, ACLU. But it’s gonna have to be a hard pass from us. And from anyone else who isn’t completely insane.

Nope. — Dick Sloth (@MArchon6) August 30, 2018

