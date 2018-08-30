It’s back-to-school time, and you know what that means: Time to get those children woke!
Fortunately, Teen Vogue is on it:
To help our nonbinary friends feel more included and safe around us, here are four more ways to practice gender inclusive language. https://t.co/weyeBA4QFJ
— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 27, 2018
Here’s a handy list from the article to help both kids and teachers get through the school year without offending even the most delicate of snowflakes:
“Folx.” “Nibling.” While you’re busy rolling your eyes, the ACLU is busy encouraging this bullsh*t because civil liberties or something:
Back to school list:
📚 Books
🖊️ Pens
🗒️ Notepads
👇 Gender neutral pronounshttps://t.co/Oqh0uYFNw0
— ACLU (@ACLU) August 30, 2018
FFS.
I thought we could just use "front hole" and "back hole (only)"
— have u heard the newsflash? (@AmThruster) August 30, 2018
Why does the ACLU even have a position on this?
— beavis421 (@beavis421) August 30, 2018
That’s a really good question.
Beyond parody. https://t.co/eq5NVKltP3
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2018
In the meantime, thanks for the tip, ACLU. But it’s gonna have to be a hard pass from us. And from anyone else who isn’t completely insane.
Nope.
— Dick Sloth (@MArchon6) August 30, 2018
— The Amazing Atheist (@amazingatheist) August 30, 2018
— Serpentarius (@OphiuchusSerpes) August 30, 2018
Parting food for thought:
Wait. The ACLU is telling us how to speak? Ironic.
— Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) August 30, 2018