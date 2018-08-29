If stupidity or dishonesty were a crime, Kamala Harris would be serving multiple life sentences.

Despite the fact that she never had any intention of voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to SCOTUS, she’s going full-speed ahead with her smear campaign against him:

Trending

No, it’s about Democrats throwing a tantrum because they dug their own graves. Being pissed off doesn’t excuse or justify this kind of shameless lying.

***

 

Related:

Liberal tears: Shannon Watts, Kamala Harris, other lefties melting down over Brett Kavanaugh pick

Sen. Kamala Harris wants to turn California’s housing crisis into everybody’s crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett Kavanaughhealth careKamala Harrispre-existing conditions