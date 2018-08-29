If stupidity or dishonesty were a crime, Kamala Harris would be serving multiple life sentences.

Despite the fact that she never had any intention of voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to SCOTUS, she’s going full-speed ahead with her smear campaign against him:

Retweet if you: -Have a pre-existing condition

-Love someone with a pre-existing condition The fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination is about your health and the health of those you love. If confirmed, he will be in a position to make it legal to deny you coverage. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 29, 2018

No, it’s about Democrats throwing a tantrum because they dug their own graves. Being pissed off doesn’t excuse or justify this kind of shameless lying.

How do you spew this stuff and live with yourself? He will be "in a position" to do a lot of things, yet isn't being appointed sole arbiter of ANYTHING. — Lee Badman (@wirednot) August 29, 2018

No it isn't. Quit lying and fear mongering. — Silence Bot-good (@ksmith474) August 29, 2018

GP Retweet if you: -Know Sen. Harris either doesn't actually believe this or is the dumbest Senator ever.

-Love someone who knows Sen. Harris either doesn't actually believe this or is the dumbest Senator ever. The fight over Kavanaugh's nomination is about Dems lying to you. https://t.co/3g9JxJJoic — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2018

