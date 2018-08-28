The rent is too damn high, and Sen. Kamala Harris seems to think having taxpayers subsidize other people’s housing is a winning platform for her 2020 presidential run, because she just won’t shut up about her Rent Relief Act.

In short, families paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities would “get money back,” and if you happen to live in her state of California where rents are ridiculous and you make minimum wage, of course you need rent relief.

Hey Sen. Harris — when you make that inevitable visit to Iowa (if you haven’t already), check out the rents there, and ask yourself if the people of Iowa want to subsidize Californians’ housing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2016, those earning the federal minimum wage or less made up about 2.7 percent of all hourly paid workers — but by all means, let’s use that as the yardstick.

