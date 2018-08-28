The rent is too damn high, and Sen. Kamala Harris seems to think having taxpayers subsidize other people’s housing is a winning platform for her 2020 presidential run, because she just won’t shut up about her Rent Relief Act.

In short, families paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities would “get money back,” and if you happen to live in her state of California where rents are ridiculous and you make minimum wage, of course you need rent relief.

In CA, rent for a typical one bedroom apartment at market rate is over $1,300. If you’re earning minimum wage in CA, which is $11, you would need to work at least two jobs to afford that apartment without being stretched to the limit. The Rent Relief Act would ease that burden. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2018

Hey Sen. Harris — when you make that inevitable visit to Iowa (if you haven’t already), check out the rents there, and ask yourself if the people of Iowa want to subsidize Californians’ housing.

You want me, in Virginia, to subsidize California’s ridiculous housing prices? Are you high? https://t.co/0W6Hk1ClfS — RBe (@RBPundit) August 28, 2018

Why should rent issues in California affect me all the way over here in Massachusetts? https://t.co/PlmiA70v07 — Jeremy Gauvain (@jeremygauvain) August 28, 2018

Why don't they move to Texas where the rent is one quarter that instead? https://t.co/yEr7hkpxSu — Bob Henry 🇺🇸 (@Rmhenry1Henry) August 29, 2018

This is a test. Are you sufficiently clueless about civics, law and govt to not realize this isn't a federal issue? If so, you're the voter Kamala wants. https://t.co/bW2lhSWZ3J — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) August 27, 2018

And this is one of those topics where Democrats lose me. The cost of living in California is a state and local government problem, not a Federal government problem. Literally nothing that the federal government has imposed has caused the spike in cost over the last 30 years. — Sir Arthur Doom (@iluvcle216) August 27, 2018

So we should pass federal regulations because @KamalaHarris isn't competent enough to fix her own state's problems? The fact that this woman is being touted as a 2020 contender and doesn't even understand the federal government's role should scare you. https://t.co/rABKM8esZY — Jerm Braz (@BrazyMatazy) August 28, 2018

Not the federal government's job to bail out Californians who consistently vote for higher taxes and regulations. I can't afford to live in Seattle either, boohoo. https://t.co/nyjQHCuiak — Kayla (@VixenRogue) August 27, 2018

You know what else would lessen that burden? More housing and lower state taxes. https://t.co/jOwSTcOcoL — Double Jay (@DoubleJayAlum) August 28, 2018

Maybe the "relief" should come from getting out of the way so that investors can "build more apartments." https://t.co/kPmwG3HlSL — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) August 27, 2018

Gee, who runs California? https://t.co/kMY8kldVXF — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) August 27, 2018

Are you kidding me, this is not a federal issue. This is an issue that comes from how poorly you and other California leaders have run your state. California has a higher gdp than most countries, stop imposing idiot leftist policies and watch California thrive like it used to https://t.co/O4dEXMzdfQ — Jacob A. Geldbach (@JakeGeldbach) August 28, 2018

Every rent relief act, or rent floor,or price ceiling that has ever been enacted has not worked.

Tell me how this is supposed to https://t.co/cV7VMWZyIP — Martian Sock Puppet (@SockPuppetMars) August 27, 2018

Now do college tuition assistance. Been done? How's that working out.

– Tuition hikes outpace inflation

– Admin staff-to-student ratio expanded 5-10x

– Sr. admin paid upper-6 figures to multi-million $ salaries So, Rent Relief Act = relief for landlords (aka Campaign Donors) https://t.co/rOCcbcAqk4 — Intraday Market Timing Signals (@IfThenTiming) August 28, 2018

Economics needs to be taught in school. This is a local issue. There are places all over this country with better purchasing power. The power of labor rests in it's ability to move. Leverage that power. https://t.co/OI2QJhJsqs — N8 (@N8Wannlund) August 28, 2018

Socialism 101: Enact policies which restrict supply, watch demand drive up prices. Enact more policies to "fix" problem, further restricting supply, driving prices even higher. Enact yet more policies to "control" prices, collapsing supply. Wonder why whole system is failing. https://t.co/RjIqct916d — Allen Birkholz (@Sorghaghtani) August 28, 2018

Min wage jobs are stepping stones – NOT DESTINATION careers. Rent similar for a 1 bedroom apt in Panama City Beach FL and min wage is just over $8. Work two jobs, get a roommate, do what's necessary while you BETTER YOURSELF. Why don't people understand this? — AngelHeartsBuckeyes (@BuckeyeGirrl) August 27, 2018

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2016, those earning the federal minimum wage or less made up about 2.7 percent of all hourly paid workers — but by all means, let’s use that as the yardstick.

why would a minimum wage pay for a median rent https://t.co/1db3LKCz4v — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 28, 2018

Why would a *minimum* wage earner live in a *typical*-priced apartment? How much is a *minimum*-priced apartment? I'm looking on Trulia right now and there's lots for less than $1300. https://t.co/OubE4XOvYj — Ben Liddicott (@BenLiddicott) August 27, 2018

Those that earn the least can't afford median housing? It's a matter of definitions isn't it? https://t.co/M1innUzmO2 — Beau Hansen (@Beau_Hansen45) August 28, 2018

Note the comparison as stated is between a "typical one bedroom apartment" and a minimum wage job. Unless the typical job in CA pays minimum wage the comparison is flawed even on its own terms. https://t.co/DBHbAXNOzA — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) August 28, 2018

Repeat after me: Minimum-wage workers don't pay the statewide average for their apartments. https://t.co/JDTE6Gdd0q — CG's Geometry PitchBot (@cg_shadow) August 28, 2018

Or you could maybe, and I realize this is kind of a crazy idea, get a roommate until you are earning more than minimum wage? https://t.co/25NkRPp1hq — The Ivory Pomegranate (@mosesmosesmoses) August 28, 2018

Related: