Andrew Cuomo, call your office … if you dare:
BREAKING: NY Gov. Cuomo suspended Weinstein sexual assault investigation just as he raked in $25,000 from Weinstein’s longtime law firm https://t.co/hevKEmzeTs
— David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 29, 2018
More from Capital & Main:
Last year, a political firestorm erupted when journalists revealed that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer David Boies gave $10,000 to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in the months after Vance declined to prosecute the movie producer on sexual assault charges. Now, less than a year later, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has halted an investigation into the handling of the Weinstein case just as Boies’ law firm gave Cuomo’s campaign $25,000, according to state records reviewed by Capital & Main and Sludge.
…
While Vance in May opted to reverse course and charge the Hollywood producer, Cuomo declared that an investigation into Vance’s original decision to not prosecute Weinstein was necessary because, the governor said, “it is critical not only that these cases are given the utmost attention but also that there is public confidence in the handling of these cases.”
However, BuzzFeed on Tuesday reported that Cuomo reversed himself in June, sending a letter to New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood asking her to suspend the investigation for six months. The suspension effectively shields Boies from scrutiny of any potential relationship between his 2015 donation to Vance and Vance’s decision not to prosecute Weinstein.
Cuomo’s June order came in the same month that Boies, Schiller & Flexner gave $25,000 to Cuomo’s reelection campaign, according to New York campaign finance records. In all, Boies and his law firm have given Cuomo’s gubernatorial campaigns more than $245,000 since 2009.
am I allowed to pounce on this https://t.co/yIHdEzzgNx
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 29, 2018
It does seem pretty pounce-worthy.
This guy is morphing into a Bond villain with each new piece of news that comes out.
— Mohamed Abdinur (@mabdinur85) August 29, 2018
Andrew Cuomo has a bigger agenda. He’s got to get on with other things — of talking about the environment and protecting immigrants and carrying on the work of the State. He’s not going down a rabbit hole on this. Quite frankly, you probably don’t like him because he’s Latino. https://t.co/3Y6lG6ucm2
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2018
Oof.
"Cuomo halted an investigation into the Manhattan DA’s handling of the Harvey Weinstein case just as the law firm representing the Hollywood producer gave Cuomo’s campaign $25,000."
Nothing inappropriate about that, right? https://t.co/MCFxq4Bqdq
— Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 29, 2018
That’s an amazing coincidence.
— Jay Schiavone (@jaytingle) August 29, 2018
Apparently we’re supposed to believe that’s all it is:
Update: After publication of this story, a spokesman for Governor Cuomo issued this statement: “The attorney general’s investigation was suspended to avoid situations in which Weinstein’s defense attorneys would be able to constantly petition the attorney general’s office for information about what they uncovered and undermine a criminal prosecution.”
OK, buddy.
Cynthia is gonna love this! pic.twitter.com/NwaFuCIF8u
— CB 🐻 (@MindAlteredPod) August 29, 2018
— Sam Tabatowski (@STabatowski) August 29, 2018