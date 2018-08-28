Since SMOD seems to be taking his sweet time getting here, is it too much to hope that this is a sign of the apocalypse?

There is a swarm of bees on a sabrettis umbrella in times square and reuters is live-streaming it I will never leave this beautiful city!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/dCGjYASWzr pic.twitter.com/cHxEjz2Fz6 — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) August 28, 2018

Crazy video I just took – this guy’s hot dog stand in Times Square has been completely overrun by bees. pic.twitter.com/EX0RoZgKev — Joseph Ax (@josephax) August 28, 2018

That’s a lotta bees.

The only thing that made New York unique is that it didn't have a swarm of bees just like everywhere else in America. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 28, 2018

Hipsters and their hives. Now NYC hot dog stands reap the whirlwind. https://t.co/WwCfaDRQo3 — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) August 28, 2018

Please. America needs this right now.

What a time to be alive. Or … a hive.

Tfw its ur job to vacuum the bees : pic.twitter.com/nlz8wmXkYV — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) August 28, 2018

Hey, it’s a living.

"What do you do for a living?"

"I vacuum up bees."

"Oh."

"Yeah."

"Well.."

"Yeah."

"Can I get so–"

"I DON'T HAVE ANY HONEY!!" — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 28, 2018

Just wait until EPA inspector Walter Peck makes the bee vacuum guy release all the bees back into New York because he didn't have the proper apiary permits. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 28, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and the headline has been amended to reflect the addition of video.