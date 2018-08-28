As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti complained about the media referring to him as a celebrity. He did this after starring in an Annie Liebovitz photo shoot with Stormy Daniels for Vogue.

Anyone who’s remotely been paying attention to Avenatti’s career trajectory since getting involved with Stormy Daniels knows that Avenatti’s “take me seriously” schtick is all for show. Which is why Resistance bro Ed Krassenstein is just lapping it up:

Michael Avenatti and the Krassensteins are bad enough on their own. But combined? They’re positively insufferable.

This is indeed what hell must be like.

Gross. But accurate.

We deserve pity.

