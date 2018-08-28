As Twitchy told you earlier, Michael Avenatti complained about the media referring to him as a celebrity. He did this after starring in an Annie Liebovitz photo shoot with Stormy Daniels for Vogue.

To the press – pls stop calling me a “celebrity.” I am not one. I am a 18 yr lawyer that has successfully fought on behalf of Davids vs. Goliaths in complicated cases across the nation, including many involving constitutional law. I first started working on FISA issues in 1996. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 28, 2018

Falsely labeling me a “celebrity” allows one to ignore my background and legal experience dealing with many complicated issues at the forefront of our society. It also allows for ridiculous comparisons to a certain reality star, who knew nothing about the law or government. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 28, 2018

Anyone who’s remotely been paying attention to Avenatti’s career trajectory since getting involved with Stormy Daniels knows that Avenatti’s “take me seriously” schtick is all for show. Which is why Resistance bro Ed Krassenstein is just lapping it up:

You are only a celebrity because of the fame you have gained from doing what is right. You are a fighter for the people and famous because of the success you’ve experienced from doing so. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 28, 2018

I appreciate this. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 28, 2018

Michael Avenatti and the Krassensteins are bad enough on their own. But combined? They’re positively insufferable.

This is indeed what hell must be like.

This is the start of a porn that I do not want to watch. — Michael Sanislo (@sparktherevolt) August 28, 2018

Bracing myself from the inevitable explosion from this feverish circle jerk. — J.B. (@Brocktooon) August 28, 2018

Gross. But accurate.

I’m starting a GoFundMe for the people who are forced to read this exchange. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 28, 2018

We deserve pity.

when a grifter meet a grifter

Comin thro' the rye pic.twitter.com/LgXkgBHNkc — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 28, 2018

Oh, throw up. I stopped following Krassenstein because of crap like this. — Jean King (@jdorrancfarnham) August 28, 2018