Beto O’Rourke is basically the Second Coming, the epitome of the Fearless Progressive Warrior. And yet, he doesn’t seem to be in much of a rush to demonstrate his superiority to Ted Cruz in an actual, face-to-face debate:

U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the El Paso Democrat challenging Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, says a proposed Aug. 31 debate between the two “is not going to happen.” “Friday in Dallas is not going to happen, but I’m convinced we will debate,” O’Rourke said Monday during an appearance at the 2018 Texas Disability Issues Forum in Austin. “I’m convinced there will be a number of debates.” … O’Rourke said Monday that Cruz’s campaign has “attempted to dictate” different aspects of the debate schedule, such as the time, the moderators and which subjects the candidates could speak about.

What’s wrong, Beto? Do you have something more important to do?

Oh.

Apparently he won’t debate @tedcruz because he’s more focused on his Ellen appearance: https://t.co/Z5esfzti6t https://t.co/LBWwfpvdzS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2018

Maybe Beto just needs to get Ellen’s show out of the way so he can devote his full time and energy to preparing for the impending “number of debates.” And, well, if that’s not the case, then at least he can take comfort in knowing that his priorities are pretty much in line with those of his fellow Democrats.