As Twitchy told you, last week, actress and #MeToo leader Rose McGowan took some heat for this decidedly lukewarm reaction to the allegations against fellow #MeToo-er Asia Argento: “None of us know the truth of the situation and I’m sure more will be revealed. Be gentle.”

Well, now that she’s had a week to process everything, McGowan’s got more to say. Quite a bit more, in fact:

2. @rosemcgowan has released a lengthy statement in response to the allegations against Asia Argento. The last bit: "Do the right thing. Be honest. Be fair. Let justice stay its course. Be the person you wish Harvey could have been." pic.twitter.com/swAbuCFtX2 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 27, 2018

