Less than a week after announcing that he was leaving the “corrupt, indecent and immoral” GOP over its being “filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders,” former McCain campaign strategist Steve Schmidt is on MSNBC dishonoring the legacies of men like Ronald Reagan by excusing the human rights abuses of communist dictatorships:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Schmidt, a former GOP strategist, officially left the Republican Party last week in disgust over the Trump administration’s border policies enforcing separation of illegal immigrant parents from their children. On “Morning Joe,” he blasted Trump officials who invoked “Christian virtue” to defend themselves.

“The extraordinary and astounding hypocrisy of it, to see the constancy of the assertion of Christian virtue by political leaders in this country who have established internment camps for babies and toddlers,” Schmidt said. “By the way, and I never in a million years thought I would sit here or anywhere and say this, but the difference now between Venezuela and Cuba and the United States is this. Venezuela and Cuba are the countries without internment camps for babies and toddlers.”

Venezuela is currently in extreme economic distress due to the socialist policies of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro has cracked down on human rights as the country faces food and medical shortages owing to its current crisis. Cuba is a Communist country with a poor human rights record and a regime that imprisons political opponents.

Watch (via the Free Beacon):

Trending

There’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then there’s this crap. Shame on you, Steve Schmidt.

And when that happens, Schmidt’s gonna need someplace else to go:

We hear it’s lovely this time of year.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cubadetention centersillegal immigrantsimmigrantsinternment campsSteve SchmidttoddlersVenezuela