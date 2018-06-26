Less than a week after announcing that he was leaving the “corrupt, indecent and immoral” GOP over its being “filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders,” former McCain campaign strategist Steve Schmidt is on MSNBC dishonoring the legacies of men like Ronald Reagan by excusing the human rights abuses of communist dictatorships:

MSNBC Analyst Suggests U.S. Now Worse Than Venezuela and Cuba: They Don’t Have ‘Internment Camps for Babies’ https://t.co/0G1yi9YiL9 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 26, 2018

“The difference now between Venezuela and Cuba, and the United States is this: Venezuela and Cuba are the countries without internment camps for babies and toddlers.”https://t.co/0jtkM3YHct — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 26, 2018

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Schmidt, a former GOP strategist, officially left the Republican Party last week in disgust over the Trump administration’s border policies enforcing separation of illegal immigrant parents from their children. On “Morning Joe,” he blasted Trump officials who invoked “Christian virtue” to defend themselves. “The extraordinary and astounding hypocrisy of it, to see the constancy of the assertion of Christian virtue by political leaders in this country who have established internment camps for babies and toddlers,” Schmidt said. “By the way, and I never in a million years thought I would sit here or anywhere and say this, but the difference now between Venezuela and Cuba and the United States is this. Venezuela and Cuba are the countries without internment camps for babies and toddlers.” Venezuela is currently in extreme economic distress due to the socialist policies of authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro has cracked down on human rights as the country faces food and medical shortages owing to its current crisis. Cuba is a Communist country with a poor human rights record and a regime that imprisons political opponents.

Watch (via the Free Beacon):

There’s Trump Derangement Syndrome, and then there’s this crap. Shame on you, Steve Schmidt.

What a disgusting thing to say. https://t.co/0i62j6SHqa — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 26, 2018

.@SteveSchmidtSES, Wow, that transition from Republican to an apologist for communist countries didn’t take long. https://t.co/q52qwfKi8q — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 26, 2018

How to take a winning issue and come home with the loss. The left's capacity for self-owning never ceases to amaze. — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) June 26, 2018

My goodness they are going to push Trump to like a 70% approval rating at this rate… — D to the Z (@Zoomer_75) June 26, 2018

And when that happens, Schmidt’s gonna need someplace else to go:

Steve Schmidt is welcome to head to Venezuela any time he likes. https://t.co/zkcHtBEIP0 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) June 26, 2018

We hear it’s lovely this time of year.