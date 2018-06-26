Congratulations, Maxine Waters! It looks like people are taking your recent advice to heart:

Yeah … this is nothing to be proud of.

A group of protesters confronts Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao with @ProPublica’s audio of children separated from their families at the border while leaving a @Georgetown event. pic.twitter.com/jRKHKBeFpC — Jesus Rodriguez (@jesusrodriguezb) June 26, 2018

video: @SecElaineChao telling protestors to leave her husband, Mitch McConnell, alone. pic.twitter.com/9jj1AojRMM — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 26, 2018

Elaine Chao don’t play around, y’all.

Elaine was the only cabinet member to serve consecutively under GWB. She doesn't mess around. Good on her. https://t.co/xjhQIPjFk1 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 26, 2018

Wow, Elaine Chao: "You leave my husband alone!" 🔥 https://t.co/6pNLy1D0lQ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 26, 2018

Find you a woman who loves you only as much as you own libs https://t.co/mJRz5VrYTi — Mujahed (@kebejay) June 26, 2018

Secretary Elaine Chao is a bad ass. https://t.co/blJSCFGfVy — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) June 26, 2018

Nice. @SecElaineChao stands tall to backward Yankees hat lib-bro. https://t.co/fEAvOt8x6V — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 26, 2018

Elaine Chao was all up in those dudes faces and only one of them got bold when someone finally held him back. LOL — RBe (@RBPundit) June 26, 2018

pretty sure the security woman was protecting the boys from elaine — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 26, 2018

Would pay money to see her verbally beat them down. — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) June 26, 2018

i'm pretty sure she could take a few of those boys with her heels on. she is not one to mess with. — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 26, 2018

Clearly not.

1. Be careful what you ask for when trying to run a Maxine Waters routine on Elaine Chao.

2. Gotta love these bros dismissing the first generation immigrant and Trump cabinet official to protest McConnell over Trump immigration policy.

3. The MM wave to own the libs is 💯 https://t.co/kwuAtJQbxO — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 26, 2018

All praise for Elaine Chao aside, though, in what universe is this kind of behavior OK? Chao is fortunate to have had security nearby to help fend off the handful of protesters this time, but who’s to say there won’t be more angry protesters next time? For her, or for someone else?

Yep. Nothing screams “bravery” like harassing a woman over a policy she isn’t responsible for and for having the gall to be married to Mitch McConnell.

Also, protestors shoving a female security agent. You tough guys are real champions of women https://t.co/PFwgVa6ZOq — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 26, 2018

Leftist males shoving a woman who’s preventing them from shouting down another woman. Keep it up, cowards. https://t.co/PFwgVa6ZOq — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 26, 2018

Well, only some women:

I’m noticing a pattern. These confrontations are only happening with conservative women. https://t.co/4PxTUK7AEk — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 26, 2018

The misogynisy against Trump administration women continues. #WarOnWomen https://t.co/FL36BTznXY — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) June 26, 2018

Well, anyway, we look forward to the round-the-clock coverage of this incident from woke journalists. We’re sure it’ll begin anytime now.

Trying to imagine media reaction if parties were switched and a bunch pasty white dudes were screaming at an Asian woman in a D admin. https://t.co/agLniUDTTF — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2018

The guy in the Yankees hat would be doxxed before sunrise tomorrow https://t.co/aNdKijq5cc — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2018

Pretty sure CNN would be at his door step with a couple of bats, which they then run a magical piece where the guy says he is sorry — Mujahed (@kebejay) June 26, 2018