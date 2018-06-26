If civility’s not dead yet, it’s circling the drain. Plenty of progs are pissed off about today’s SCOTUS decisions, but some of them are taking their bitterness a step further.

Like Eric Thurm, for instance. He’s apparently a writer who’s written stuff for Esquire and Rolling Stone, among other publications, and he’s also the founder, producer, and host at Drunk Education. Still not ringing a bell? That’s OK. He’s important enough for a blue checkmark. And now, you’ll also know him as the guy who’s eagerly anticipating Justice Neil Gorsuch’s death:

He deleted that tweet. Not this one, though:

Trending

He must’ve forgotten about that one or something.

Maybe he was drunk?

Or … not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deathEric ThurmMitch McConnellNeil GorsuchSCOTUSSupreme Court