If civility’s not dead yet, it’s circling the drain. Plenty of progs are pissed off about today’s SCOTUS decisions, but some of them are taking their bitterness a step further.
Like Eric Thurm, for instance. He’s apparently a writer who’s written stuff for Esquire and Rolling Stone, among other publications, and he’s also the founder, producer, and host at Drunk Education. Still not ringing a bell? That’s OK. He’s important enough for a blue checkmark. And now, you’ll also know him as the guy who’s eagerly anticipating Justice Neil Gorsuch’s death:
Gorsuch's eventual death should be celebrated as a national holiday
He deleted that tweet. Not this one, though:
McConnell too, but you knew that already
He must’ve forgotten about that one or something.
@EricThurm Did you lose something? I found this, and I just knew you'd want it back. pic.twitter.com/3XIIPP0Avq
Hey @EricThurm why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/jAqwKeKGMo
Maybe he was drunk?
"When they go low, we go high." – Michelle Obama
Nice job here.
Or … not.
Civility. https://t.co/yLAesvPK5A
Well that's mature.
