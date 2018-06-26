It’s been a rough day for ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser. After getting his chops busted for bemoaning the “terrible, painful irony” of conservative SCOTUS justices overturning Korematsu — while having FDR as his Twitter header image — he decided to embark on a very public meltdown, which reached its pinnacle with this tweet:

Niiiiiiiiice.

Getting comfy for the ratio pic.twitter.com/02ARx6aJwL — †hê wðrlÐ ï§ måÐ (@OceanaVsEurasia) June 26, 2018

This ratio is gonna be lit! — Josh Walrath (@JoshDWalrath) June 26, 2018

Oh, it’s lit:

Well deserved.

Hey @TwitterSupport, there seems to be a problem. This parody account is verified. Please correct. Thanks! https://t.co/WoIcdrdzYs — Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) June 26, 2018

Gorsuch broke his brain. https://t.co/djNMnh7RVS — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) June 26, 2018

How much does Gorsuch pay for the apartment in your head? I know it's rent-free but I was wondering about utilities https://t.co/zXxMx1N4yy — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) June 26, 2018

He’s gonna need all the help he can get.