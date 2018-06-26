It’s been a rough day for ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser. After getting his chops busted for bemoaning the “terrible, painful irony” of conservative SCOTUS justices overturning Korematsu — while having FDR as his Twitter header image — he decided to embark on a very public meltdown, which reached its pinnacle with this tweet:
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 26, 2018
Niiiiiiiiice.
Getting comfy for the ratio pic.twitter.com/02ARx6aJwL
— †hê wðrlÐ ï§ måÐ (@OceanaVsEurasia) June 26, 2018
This ratio is gonna be lit!
— Josh Walrath (@JoshDWalrath) June 26, 2018
Oh, it’s lit:
Well deserved.
Hey @TwitterSupport, there seems to be a problem. This parody account is verified. Please correct. Thanks! https://t.co/WoIcdrdzYs
— Dave Martinez (@_Dmart_) June 26, 2018
— Max Q (@Randy_Shannon) June 26, 2018
— paperplatemask🤬WokeAF (@PaperPlateMask3) June 26, 2018
— Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) June 26, 2018
— Shep in Ohio (@brianshep21) June 26, 2018
Exhibit one, Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/euuu58HDtV
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) June 26, 2018
Gorsuch broke his brain. https://t.co/djNMnh7RVS
— Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) June 26, 2018
How much does Gorsuch pay for the apartment in your head? I know it's rent-free but I was wondering about utilities https://t.co/zXxMx1N4yy
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) June 26, 2018
OK, dude. pic.twitter.com/tmXL87mGIy
— Bee 🐝 (@infobee) June 26, 2018
He’s gonna need all the help he can get.
Everybody hurts……sooooometimes. https://t.co/jzLcPOZ9MN
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) June 26, 2018
We’re here for you Ian. https://t.co/qhnS6u5KQu
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2018