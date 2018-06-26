It’s been a rough day for ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser. After getting his chops busted for bemoaning the “terrible, painful irony” of conservative SCOTUS justices overturning Korematsu — while having FDR as his Twitter header image — he decided to embark on a very public meltdown, which reached its pinnacle with this tweet:

Niiiiiiiiice.

Oh, it’s lit:

Trending

Well deserved.

He’s gonna need all the help he can get.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ian MillhiserNeil GorsuchSCOTUSSupreme CourtThinkProgress