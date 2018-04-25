As Twitchy told you, MSNBC has yet to make any decisive moves regarding Joy Reid because they’re reportedly still “waiting for results of law enforcement investigation into her allegation that her blog was hacked.”

NBC will be using the same methods apparently that CNN used to get to the bottom of Anderson Cooper’s mysterious gym locker hacker https://t.co/kJlXVqEcFf — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2018

No, they’re taking this really seriously, you guys. They’ve got a “cyber-security expert.”

An MSNBC spokesperson told me that "the statement will come from Joy's cyber-security expert” and cited a preemptive off-the-record arrangement that I did not agree to and am not bound by — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) April 25, 2018

Here’s the statement, for your reading pleasure:

Here's the statement of security consultant Jonathan Nichols regarding the claims of blog-hacking by MSNBC's Joy Reid. pic.twitter.com/wGAui8Mfa5 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) April 25, 2018

Mkay.

ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/jH8BSL89CK — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 25, 2018

lolololol. It traces the alleged fraud back to the "Dark Web," capital "D" and "W." https://t.co/uYRlsSp7ql — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 25, 2018

Also, the Wayback Machine captured these posts at or near the time they were posted – over ten years ago. For this account to make sense, someone would have had to access Reid's blog with Dark Web credentials, then travel back in time https://t.co/1QxuL94fvG — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) April 25, 2018

Think that’s a mess? Don’t worry, it gets better:

So NBC News, with all of their resources, is using a freelance cyber security rent-a-pundit bro to spin this? Let’s be real: If this were Fox or Trumpworld we’d see breaking news chyrons on every other network right now over this response. pic.twitter.com/kpeSz09zeW — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) April 25, 2018

If you’ve never heard of “cyber-security expert” Jonathan Nichols, you’re not alone.

Don't trust that Jon guy, word on the street is that he's kinda a jerk! https://t.co/O3vDOkXdz7 — Jonathan Nichols (@wvualphasoldier) April 25, 2018

That would appear to be supported by some stuff tweeter @JimmyPrinceton was able to dig up, yeah:

But wait! There’s more:

Until I hear otherwise, assuming this guy represents NBC News as much as @chucktodd does. pic.twitter.com/bWPqlh7q1V — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) April 25, 2018

Dude.

uh @JoyAnnReid come get your guy pic.twitter.com/kfPJwrSpf5 — congress zuccd me off?? (@PiffWhiffle) April 25, 2018

This is all a lot more entertaining than it ought to be.

I dunno NBC is making a compelling case by telling us to listen to the guy with ties to stormfront. — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 25, 2018

Great work on this NBC. https://t.co/9WeDz2fj3d — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2018

***

Update:

Oh man …

The Joy Reid "hacking" saga is incredible. Now the cybersecurity expert NBC cited in the case has locked his Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/HmQ99EmXHZ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 25, 2018

We’re gonna need a bigger tub of popcorn.