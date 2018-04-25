As Twitchy told you, MSNBC has yet to make any decisive moves regarding Joy Reid because they’re reportedly still “waiting for results of law enforcement investigation into her allegation that her blog was hacked.”

No, they’re taking this really seriously, you guys. They’ve got a “cyber-security expert.”

Here’s the statement, for your reading pleasure:

Mkay.

Think that’s a mess? Don’t worry, it gets better:

If you’ve never heard of “cyber-security expert” Jonathan Nichols, you’re not alone.

That would appear to be supported by some stuff tweeter @JimmyPrinceton was able to dig up, yeah:

But wait! There’s more:

Dude.

This is all a lot more entertaining than it ought to be.

***

Update:

Oh man …

We’re gonna need a bigger tub of popcorn.

