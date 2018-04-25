The heartbreaking — and infuriating — saga of little Alfie Evans has added more fuel to the fiery debate over the UK’s attitude toward civil liberties. Last night, Claire Lehmann, editor in chief of libertarian-leaning online magazine Quillette, posed a question to her Twitter followers:

Asked … and perfectly answered by Charles C.W. Cooke:

Brilliant. Truly. But we’d expect nothing less from Mr. Cooke.

