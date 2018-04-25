The heartbreaking — and infuriating — saga of little Alfie Evans has added more fuel to the fiery debate over the UK’s attitude toward civil liberties. Last night, Claire Lehmann, editor in chief of libertarian-leaning online magazine Quillette, posed a question to her Twitter followers:

Who is doing the best writing on civil liberties in the UK right now? — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) April 24, 2018

Asked … and perfectly answered by Charles C.W. Cooke:

Brilliant. Truly. But we’d expect nothing less from Mr. Cooke.

"Savage!" Is that what the kids say today? — Dan (@LawoftheGator) April 25, 2018

I want to RT that a hundred times. BOOM! — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) April 24, 2018

Mr Cooke for the win — W J Hayes (@WJHayesJr) April 24, 2018

***

Related:

UK judge rejects last-ditch appeal by parents to save terminally ill 23-month-old; Pope tweets support

‘ABSOLUTELY CHILLING’: Judge closes ‘the final chapter’ on little Alfie Evans