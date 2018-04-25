Today is a dark day for Juanita Broaddrick. It was on this date, 40 years ago, that she was allegedly raped by Bill Clinton. This morning, she took her Twitter followers through her experience in a powerful and heartbreaking series of tweets:

Absolutely devastating. But despite everything, Broaddrick remains resolute in her mission to expose Bill Clinton:

Broaddrick took heat from some people who questioned her motives given her vocal support for Donald Trump:

But Broaddrick explained:

That’s certainly fair.

Broaddrick makes no apologies for anything.

Given what Clinton allegedly did to her, it’s no wonder she feels that way.

