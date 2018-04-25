Today is a dark day for Juanita Broaddrick. It was on this date, 40 years ago, that she was allegedly raped by Bill Clinton. This morning, she took her Twitter followers through her experience in a powerful and heartbreaking series of tweets:

On this morning, 40 years ago, my life changed forever. On 4-25-78, I was brutally raped by Ark AG, Bill Clinton. I have spent the majority of my life trying to forget….. and watching the Evil thrive. A timeline of that day follows…….: — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

1. On 4-24-78 around 6pm Norma Rogers, my nursing director and I left Van Buren and drove to Little Rick for a nursing seminar. We checked into the Camelot hotel… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

2. On 4-25-78 at approx 8am, I called Bill Clinton’s campaign office. I was given another no. to call. He answered. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

3. I told him I had brought the information we had discussed 3 weeks prior when he visited my nursing home on campaign tour. I asked if we could come to his office on our lunch break at noon….. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

4. Bill Clinton replied he would not be in his office that day….. and said he could come to the Camelot shortly and meet me. He said he would call when he got to the coffee shop…. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

5. I told Norma the plan. She went on to the seminar to sign us in. I told her I would be there as soon as I left the coffee shop. I waited for The call …… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

6. In a short time the phone rang. Bill Clinton said he was at coffee shop but it was very crowded…..and then said…can we have coffee and discuss this in your room?. ..I was nervous …but he was the Attorney General. I agreed and ordered coffee… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

7. After the coffee arrived, there was a knock on the door. I opened it and there stood Bill Clinton in “sunglasses”. I ushered him to the table and poured the coffee and began to talk about info I had brought…. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

8. He motioned for me to come to his side of the table and was pointing out the window…. I walked to where he was to look. He said it was an 1800 jailhouse he wanted to restore when he became governor. ……. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

9. As he pointed to it, he put his arm around my shoulder and I backed away. He then grabbed me and started kissing me. I was so startled and shocked. I told him NO!!…… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

10. When I realized he was not taking No for an answer I began to scream…that is when he began to bite my upper lip every time I screamed. ….then he shoved me backwards onto the bed…… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

11. After 40 years, I am still very emotional and tearing remembering what followed. It was a forcible brutal rape! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

12. Afterwards……I was sitting up on the side of the bed crying. He simply straightened himself, and very cold and casually, walked to the door, put on his sunglasses and said to me, motioning to my swollen and bleeding lip, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That” and left. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

13. When I did not show up for the seminar, Norma became worried and returned to our room looking for me. It was less than an hour after the rape. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

14. I was lying on the bed still confused and in a state of shock when she knocked on the door. I had locked it after he left. I opened the door when I saw it was Norma. When she saw me and I saw the look on her face, I began to cry all over again…… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

15. I told Norma everything. She got ice for my mouth and helped me change my torn clothing. She asked me what I wanted to do. I replied “I just want to go home”. She packed our belongings and drove us back to Van Buren. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

I do not know what would have happened had Norma not been with me that day. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Absolutely devastating. But despite everything, Broaddrick remains resolute in her mission to expose Bill Clinton:

As Bill Clinton begins his new book tour this month, I want EVERYONE to know ……Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the US, IS A RAPIST. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Shame on those trying to politicize this horrible event in my life. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Rape is Rape regardless of the perpetrator. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

This is not a political debate. This is exposing a crime. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

There is nothing political in my exposing the events of 4-25-78 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Broaddrick took heat from some people who questioned her motives given her vocal support for Donald Trump:

And trump????? — Susan Dunbar (@SusanDunbar18) April 25, 2018

The fact you are pictures with both hannity and Trump really make me question things. You seen to ignore their misdoings while bashing Clinton on his and what he did to yiu. What about the women that say Trump did the things to them ? Hannity is a slime ball. Questionable at best — Josh Smith (@allamerican1818) April 25, 2018

Bill Clinton is as bad as Donald Trump when it comes to women and sexual behavior. — Shot down twice Vet (@Navarrebeacher) April 25, 2018

But Broaddrick explained:

Harsh comments about my support of Donald Trump do not alter the fact that I was raped by Bill Clinton. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

That’s certainly fair.

Who knew I was going to let a monster into my room. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Bill Clinton is evil in every sense of the word. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Who wears sunglasses in a dimly lit hallway…. someone who doesn’t want to be seen. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Haters gonna hate no matter the pain they cause to the innocent. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Broaddrick makes no apologies for anything.

Why did I support trump? Ridiculous question. Do you think I wanted to see my rapist and his enabler in the White House?? I think not. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Given what Clinton allegedly did to her, it’s no wonder she feels that way.

For all of the hateful commenters I say to you …..Thank God President Trump won — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018