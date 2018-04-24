George Takei was evidently born yesterday. Because we’re not sure how else to explain this hot take he recently shared:

Beg your pardon?

Yeah … we’re gonna stop you right there, George.

Trending

Us either.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Related:

FFS: Shania Twain is trending because liberals are pissed she said she would have voted for Trump

‘Another scalp’: Shania Twain APOLOGIZES after lefty outrage mob attack

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpGeorge BushGeorge Takei