Over the weekend, the New York Times published a piece by Nellie Bowles about Campbell Brown’s role as Facebook’s head of news partnerships: “Is Facebook’s Campbell Brown a Force to Be Reckoned With? Or Is She Fake News?”

Included in that piece was the claim that the Palestinian “pay to slay” policy is an example of a “far-right conspiracy” theory {via the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America):

Once those shows get started, Ms. Brown wants to use Facebook’s existing Watch product – a service introduced in 2017 as a premium product with more curation that has nonetheless been flooded with far-right conspiracy programming like “Palestinians Pay $400 million Pensions For Terrorist Families” – to be breaking news destination.

Commentary’s John Podhoretz and the Jerusalem Post’s Lahav Harkov were among those who called Bowles out for that:

It’s pathetic, is what it is. But it’s also par for the course with the New York Times.

Trending

Two days later, that’s when:

Un. Real.

Especially when you consider this:

Just a hot mess all around.

Parting food for thought:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-IsraelCampbell BrowncorrectionIsraelNellie Bowlesnew york timesPalestinianPalestinianspay to slay