Over the weekend, the New York Times published a piece by Nellie Bowles about Campbell Brown’s role as Facebook’s head of news partnerships: “Is Facebook’s Campbell Brown a Force to Be Reckoned With? Or Is She Fake News?”

Included in that piece was the claim that the Palestinian “pay to slay” policy is an example of a “far-right conspiracy” theory {via the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America):

Once those shows get started, Ms. Brown wants to use Facebook’s existing Watch product – a service introduced in 2017 as a premium product with more curation that has nonetheless been flooded with far-right conspiracy programming like “Palestinians Pay $400 million Pensions For Terrorist Families” – to be breaking news destination.

Commentary’s John Podhoretz and the Jerusalem Post’s Lahav Harkov were among those who called Bowles out for that:

Hi @NellieBowles – This is an item written in to the Palestinian Authority's budget, not a "far-right conspiracy." You can quibble over the use of the word terrorists vs. prisoners (and I would defend my word choice) but not the fact that they're making the payments. https://t.co/ARuekscyjV — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) April 21, 2018

The NYT describes news that Palestinians pay money to terrorist families as "far right conspiracy" mongering. It's a FACT. This is a humiliating and disgraceful error. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 21, 2018

It’s pathetic, is what it is. But it’s also par for the course with the New York Times.

So @nelliebowles, when will you correct this egregious error? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 21, 2018

Two days later, that’s when:

Wow. This NYT correction. It's attached to a story about Facebook’s Campbell Brown and the problem of “far-right [conspiracies]” on social media.https://t.co/3tLSTnWKRF (h/t @AmbDaniDayan) pic.twitter.com/V9IWCY1Emy — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 24, 2018

Un. Real.

That is some correction — Robert (@robbiewh111) April 24, 2018

Absolutely amazing and completely pathetic at the same time — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 24, 2018

Especially when you consider this:

This error had to make it past both the reporter AND at least one editor, who apparently believed Palestinian payments to terrorists' families was a far-right conspiracy. Talk about your bubbles. https://t.co/tINTptwk1A — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 24, 2018

Just a hot mess all around.

Interestingly enough, the story uses “far-right conspiracy” interchangeably with “fake news.” There is no effort to explain the problem plagues both sides, and that left-wing conspiracies are definitely a thing. The way the report tells it, “fake news” is uniquely right-wing. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 24, 2018

This. The NYT discounts proven facts (Palestinians paying terrorists' families) and conjures up their own conspiracies (Sarah Palin & the Giffords shooting). History is what they remember and what fits their narrative. https://t.co/Jw6OyPQXEr — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 24, 2018

Parting food for thought: