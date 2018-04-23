Good news, everybody! Prayers are an acceptable response to violence again! Following the deadly attack in Toronto today, in which a man driving a van mowed down and killed at least nine pedestrians on a sidewalk, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his support and condolences:

Our prayers are with the victims of today's horrific van attack in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 23, 2018

That’s nice, Bill de Blasio. But when are you going to, you know, do something? That’s how this works, isn’t it?

Oh look the 'your prayers to some god fairy aren't enough, so we need to stripe you of your rights' crowd is calling for prayers https://t.co/ojsXx8t9rr — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 23, 2018

Your thoughts and prayers are meaningless if you have no desire to undertake legislative action that will prevent this from happening again. https://t.co/ZK4Cgjy3G7 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 23, 2018

Your prayers aren't enough!!!! Ban cars now. Blood is on your hands. etc. etc. etc. — Blackburn Review©®™ (@BlackburnReview) April 23, 2018

Tired of your prayers. Vans must be banned — The Finisher (Macedonian content farmer) (@Texicanuck778) April 23, 2018

NO MORE PRAYERS!! WE NEED COMMON SENSE VAN REFORM, COMRADE!!!!!!https://t.co/YDREx4Bcg7 — ☠Problematic AF™ ☠ (@EF517_V3) April 23, 2018

Prayers aren’t working. We need strong, common sense van control. — Kodos (@kodosrigellian) April 23, 2018

It’s getting tough to keep track of this stuff.

What did they say about prayers again? — NorthAmericanArms (@NorthernArms) April 23, 2018

So, vans are acceptable for prayers? Who knew? — Zach Watson (@zwatson18) April 23, 2018

Wait I am stunned,I thought you guys didn’t like thoughts and prayers… — sophia (@cherylaki7) April 23, 2018

Clearly lefties need to have a talk with Mayor de Blasio and get their stories straight.