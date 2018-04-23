Good news, everybody! Prayers are an acceptable response to violence again! Following the deadly attack in Toronto today, in which a man driving a van mowed down and killed at least nine pedestrians on a sidewalk, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his support and condolences:

That’s nice, Bill de Blasio. But when are you going to, you know, do something? That’s how this works, isn’t it?

It’s getting tough to keep track of this stuff.

Clearly lefties need to have a talk with Mayor de Blasio and get their stories straight.

