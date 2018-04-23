As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Chris Cuomo evidently has nothing better to do with his time than get pissy over Donald Trump misspelling “another simple word.”

Who cares that Trump spelled another simple word wrong? I do. As weird as it is to set aside that he is potus and should present a level of proficiency, misspelling counsel shows a haste, a lack of thought, that is a requirement for responsible leadership. It just is. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 23, 2018

Yeah, well, about that:

That’s not a Photoshop, by the way:

Spelling is overrated https://t.co/fUQ7f88ozM — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 20, 2016

What a difference two years makes, huh? Oh, Chris … you’ve come a long way, baby.