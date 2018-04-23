As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Chris Cuomo evidently has nothing better to do with his time than get pissy over Donald Trump misspelling “another simple word.”

Yeah, well, about that:

That’s not a Photoshop, by the way:

What a difference two years makes, huh? Oh, Chris … you’ve come a long way, baby.

Tags: chris cuomoDonald Trumpspellingtypo