Early this morning, Donald Trump tweeted about a “Revolution” brewing in California:

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!

Which prompted California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom to thump his own chest and tout the Revolution that he’s seeing:

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many cities want OUT of Trump's ridiculous & xenophobic policies. Jerry Brown is trying to defend CA's values, but the people of the Trump Administration are not happy. Want restoration of commonsense policies and decency NOW!

Newsom’s rebuttal might carry a little more weight if he weren’t trying to defend California. It’s not exactly heaven on earth, as Iowahawk helpfully pointed out:

Tweeted while hopscotching down a sidewalk littered with bum tents, used needles and human feces

That pretty much sums it up, yeah.

Gross.

Imagine how conservative Californians feel!