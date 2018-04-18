Early this morning, Donald Trump tweeted about a “Revolution” brewing in California:
There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Which prompted California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom to thump his own chest and tout the Revolution that he’s seeing:
There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many cities want OUT of Trump's ridiculous & xenophobic policies. Jerry Brown is trying to defend CA's values, but the people of the Trump Administration are not happy. Want restoration of commonsense policies and decency NOW! https://t.co/Krj14wuEIO
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 18, 2018
Newsom’s rebuttal might carry a little more weight if he weren’t trying to defend California. It’s not exactly heaven on earth, as Iowahawk helpfully pointed out:
Tweeted while hopscotching down a sidewalk littered with bum tents, used needles and human feceshttps://t.co/bFzJ4PRiQQ
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 18, 2018
That pretty much sums it up, yeah.
Can confirm
— Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) April 18, 2018
Literally
— James Toney (@jimmytootymes) April 18, 2018
Here’s the San Francisco poop map: https://t.co/BRYb5NUEh0
— Tami Taylor (@t555taylor) April 18, 2018
It's unreal
— Ryan Morgan (@RyanMorgan10) April 18, 2018
Gross.
Not going to be able to get that image out of my mind for a long time.
— Angie escaped relatively unscathed (@evangie) April 18, 2018
Imagine how conservative Californians feel!