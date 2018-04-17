CNN apparently thinks it’s super-newsworthy that Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth has proposed a resolution that would allow babies on the Senate floor:

But, as Twitchy fave Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, this wouldn’t be even remotely groundbreaking:

Ha!

House floor, Senate floor … whatever. Elizabeth Warren has sat on the House floor, too, which totally constitutes a crossover. Miller’s point still stands.

