CNN apparently thinks it’s super-newsworthy that Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth has proposed a resolution that would allow babies on the Senate floor:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, the first sitting senator to give birth while in office, proposes a rule allowing babies on the Senate floor https://t.co/rViFjC8wUA pic.twitter.com/u65QQUmGcY — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 17, 2018

But, as Twitchy fave Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, this wouldn’t be even remotely groundbreaking:

Ha!

That's the House floor. — Jeremiah Ward (@JeremiahRWard) April 17, 2018

House floor, Senate floor … whatever. Elizabeth Warren has sat on the House floor, too, which totally constitutes a crossover. Miller’s point still stands.