Earlier today, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that Haley might have been suffering from some “momentary confusion” with regard to Russia sanctions:

White House claims Haley was confused about Russia sanctions announcement https://t.co/J4asmfOlK3 @jeffzeleny reports @TheLeadCNN — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018

I asked Kudlow if there is confusion surrounding new Russian sanctions, he said: "No." He added this about Ambassador Nikki Haley: "She got ahead of the curve…there might have been some momentarily confusion." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 17, 2018

Full quote now: "She got ahead of the curve. She's done a great job, she's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that…Additional sanctions are under consideration but not implemented." https://t.co/OwhShAWJxF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018

Yeah … here’s what Haley had to say about that:

“With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley https://t.co/H0E2Bo29I7 — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) April 17, 2018

“With all due respect, I don't get confused,” Nikki Haley said in a statement @DanaPerino just read on Fox News. https://t.co/5RdHwmkpQU — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 17, 2018

In statement to CNN, US Ambassador to the UN @nikkihaley says: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” https://t.co/fm8Las0pZX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018

This is an amazing graphic pic.twitter.com/6bUScwML86 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 17, 2018

Haley’s a pretty amazing woman.

Ok, that's actually pretty badass. — Andrew Blum (@alb202) April 17, 2018

whether you agree with her or not, Nikki Haley says what she means and she means what she says… — R. C. Clemens 💦 (@rawxe) April 17, 2018

I'm more of a fan of @nikkihaley as each day passes. She does not mince words. — C.D. Bizier (@CDBZA) April 17, 2018

.@nikkihaley rolls into the next cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/Q5i4wPWuLe — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) April 17, 2018

Nikki Haley is a beast https://t.co/HlcbG0o81a — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) April 17, 2018

President Haley looks better every day. https://t.co/I28U4jatDZ — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 17, 2018

Me as this whole thing unfolds. pic.twitter.com/h5cISIRJ9R — Miles Wilburn (@MilesWilburn1) April 17, 2018

Kudlow just told me he has spoken to Haley & apologized to her, saying he was "totally wrong" to call her confused & didn't have complete info. "The policy was changed & she wasn't told about it, so she was in a box." — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) April 17, 2018

so he’s traded maybe-she-was-confused for she-was-not-informed-of-a-significant-policy-change? Is that…better? https://t.co/NRdwJIJSvu — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 17, 2018

