Ann Coulter doesn’t think much of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, but if this is any indication, we’re guessing Haley just doesn’t give a damn. About what anyone thinks of her.
Earlier today, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested that Haley might have been suffering from some “momentary confusion” with regard to Russia sanctions:
White House claims Haley was confused about Russia sanctions announcement https://t.co/J4asmfOlK3 @jeffzeleny reports @TheLeadCNN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018
I asked Kudlow if there is confusion surrounding new Russian sanctions, he said: "No." He added this about Ambassador Nikki Haley: "She got ahead of the curve…there might have been some momentarily confusion."
— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 17, 2018
Full quote now: "She got ahead of the curve. She's done a great job, she's a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that…Additional sanctions are under consideration but not implemented." https://t.co/OwhShAWJxF
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018
Yeah … here’s what Haley had to say about that:
“With all due respect, I don’t get confused.”
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley https://t.co/H0E2Bo29I7
— Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) April 17, 2018
“With all due respect, I don't get confused,” Nikki Haley said in a statement @DanaPerino just read on Fox News. https://t.co/5RdHwmkpQU
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 17, 2018
In statement to CNN, US Ambassador to the UN @nikkihaley says: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” https://t.co/fm8Las0pZX
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2018
Oh. Em. Gee.
This is an amazing graphic pic.twitter.com/6bUScwML86
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 17, 2018
Haley’s a pretty amazing woman.
Ok, that's actually pretty badass.
— Andrew Blum (@alb202) April 17, 2018
Yeah it is.
whether you agree with her or not, Nikki Haley says what she means and she means what she says…
— R. C. Clemens 💦 (@rawxe) April 17, 2018
I'm more of a fan of @nikkihaley as each day passes. She does not mince words.
— C.D. Bizier (@CDBZA) April 17, 2018
.@nikkihaley rolls into the next cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/Q5i4wPWuLe
— Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) April 17, 2018
Nikki Haley is a beast https://t.co/HlcbG0o81a
— ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) April 17, 2018
President Haley looks better every day. https://t.co/I28U4jatDZ
— EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 17, 2018
You’re definitely gonna want to stay tuned to see how this one turns out.
Me as this whole thing unfolds. pic.twitter.com/h5cISIRJ9R
— Miles Wilburn (@MilesWilburn1) April 17, 2018
For what it’s worth:
Kudlow just told me he has spoken to Haley & apologized to her, saying he was "totally wrong" to call her confused & didn't have complete info. "The policy was changed & she wasn't told about it, so she was in a box."
— Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) April 17, 2018
Huh.
so he’s traded maybe-she-was-confused for she-was-not-informed-of-a-significant-policy-change? Is that…better? https://t.co/NRdwJIJSvu
— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 17, 2018
Hmmmmmmmm https://t.co/FYBOGLjwfw
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 17, 2018
