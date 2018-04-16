James Comey is nothing if not melodramatic. So after ABC News tweeted this eyeroll-worthy quote from their interview with him:
.@Comey on flight home after finding out he was fired: “I drank red wine from a paper coffee cup and just looked out at the lights of the country I love so much as we flew home.” https://t.co/pXdSmcKJMx pic.twitter.com/PgUVPGTN1f
— ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2018
Ben Shapiro couldn’t help but engage in a little bit of gentle mockery:
And that's when he developed a drinking problem https://t.co/1tgrgsZ3o4
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 16, 2018
And that was just a little too hard for journalist Joshua Scott Albert to handle
yeah because alcoholism is something to joke about
— Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) April 16, 2018
He’s serious. And don’t call him Shirley.
— Nathan Hall (@Nate0fAmericans) April 16, 2018
Today in Not Getting the Joke pic.twitter.com/1NRoNOQcbO
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 16, 2018
How could he have missed this one?
It’s from the movie airplane ya doofus
— Storm Haueter (@stormhaueter) April 16, 2018
It's from "Airplane!" you uncultured swine.
— John Bolton's Mustache (@lollipopgang76) April 16, 2018
Twitter to @jpegjoshua right now pic.twitter.com/z5paKRg7Qw
— Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) April 16, 2018
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 16, 2018
— not azraelrising78 🐻 (@not_azrael78) April 16, 2018
— Matteo Giuliani 🏝🇺🇸 (@essay1524) April 16, 2018
Not a laughing matter at all pic.twitter.com/sk3BidaXsO
— Soxtomistic18 (@mab8663Panto) April 16, 2018
— #SicEmBears DaddiO #GottaCarryTheOne (@GoDaddiO) April 16, 2018
— Richard 🐜 #2761 (@Anthulhu) April 16, 2018
Looks like you picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 16, 2018
Did he ever.
— ChitownMike312 (@ChitownMike312) April 16, 2018
And speaking of hitting the fan …
just dropping by for the ratio
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 16, 2018
Just here for the ratio.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2018
And the inevitable ratio.
Leaving satisfied on both counts.
— Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) April 16, 2018
Much like “Airplane!” it gets better with subsequent viewings:
Snort.
Lighten up.
— Kelly Day (@Peaches3476) April 16, 2018
— David King (@kingdavidatx) April 16, 2018
Cry me a river of booze.
— Hebhel's Blessing (@Thirty_Banes) April 16, 2018
And maybe go watch some gladiator movies.
I'm sorry this is happening to you. #ItGetsBetter
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 16, 2018