James Comey is nothing if not melodramatic. So after ABC News tweeted this eyeroll-worthy quote from their interview with him:

.@Comey on flight home after finding out he was fired: “I drank red wine from a paper coffee cup and just looked out at the lights of the country I love so much as we flew home.” https://t.co/pXdSmcKJMx pic.twitter.com/PgUVPGTN1f — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2018

Ben Shapiro couldn’t help but engage in a little bit of gentle mockery:

And that's when he developed a drinking problem https://t.co/1tgrgsZ3o4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 16, 2018

And that was just a little too hard for journalist Joshua Scott Albert to handle

yeah because alcoholism is something to joke about — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) April 16, 2018

He’s serious. And don’t call him Shirley.

Today in Not Getting the Joke pic.twitter.com/1NRoNOQcbO — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 16, 2018

How could he have missed this one?

It’s from the movie airplane ya doofus — Storm Haueter (@stormhaueter) April 16, 2018

It's from "Airplane!" you uncultured swine. — John Bolton's Mustache (@lollipopgang76) April 16, 2018

Not a laughing matter at all pic.twitter.com/sk3BidaXsO — Soxtomistic18 (@mab8663Panto) April 16, 2018

Looks like you picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 16, 2018

Did he ever.

And speaking of hitting the fan …

just dropping by for the ratio — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 16, 2018

Just here for the ratio. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2018

And the inevitable ratio. Leaving satisfied on both counts. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) April 16, 2018

Much like “Airplane!” it gets better with subsequent viewings:

Snort.

Lighten up. — Kelly Day (@Peaches3476) April 16, 2018

Cry me a river of booze. — Hebhel's Blessing (@Thirty_Banes) April 16, 2018

And maybe go watch some gladiator movies.