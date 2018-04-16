James Comey is nothing if not melodramatic. So after ABC News tweeted this eyeroll-worthy quote from their interview with him:

Ben Shapiro couldn’t help but engage in a little bit of gentle mockery:

And that was just a little too hard for journalist Joshua Scott Albert to handle

He’s serious. And don’t call him Shirley.

How could he have missed this one?

Did he ever.

And speaking of hitting the fan …

Much like “Airplane!” it gets better with subsequent viewings:

Snort.

And maybe go watch some gladiator movies.

