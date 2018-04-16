We know the Dems are desperate and all, but they really must be worried if they’re resorting to stuff like this:
DCCC needs to stop sending out emails with fake news as the subject line pic.twitter.com/0E6cTeY6kX
— eve peyser (@evepeyser) April 16, 2018
OMG.
ugh
— Chris Brunt (@chrismbrunt) April 16, 2018
Co-sign.
— Derrick Crowe🌹 (@electcrowe) April 16, 2018
The worst.
— matthew lief (@Matthew_Lief) April 16, 2018
Agree. We have to be able to convey a sense of urgency without being tricky. https://t.co/xfp4YbDRQa
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 16, 2018
for the love of God, YES. THIS. TIMES A MILLION.
— Kristin Small (@kristinbig1) April 16, 2018
They need to fire the company that sends out those emails. Stuff like that might work on Republicans but it pisses off Democrats.
— Crow (@sistercrow) April 16, 2018
Honestly. It's the worst. I end up unsubscribing from them all. Political marketers need to take a step back. It's a turn-off.
— Hillary Boucher (@hillaryboucher) April 16, 2018
Agree. It's getting ridiculous how many of these e-mails I get. It is to the point I delete w/o ever opening.
— Diane Parmigiani (@DianeParmigiani) April 16, 2018
Thank you. Finally. They do it all the time and now I just delete them.
— Tango Jane (@biglifejane) April 16, 2018
I unsubscribed because of this exact one, and told them that's why I did. I've done this with several I signed up with. This is NOT the way to write email subject lines.
— Nancy M Ruff (@eighthdayarts) April 16, 2018
That, and the hysterical headlines, are why I quit giving to them.
— Rob (@robprather) April 16, 2018
Couldn’t agree more – beyond lame at this point
— susan taylor (@sktaylor88) April 16, 2018
These emails also demean the intelligence of the average Democratic voter and increase the likelihood that voters will opt not to donate to them.
This is why I only donate directly to candidates.
— Joeltropolis (@joeltropolis) April 16, 2018
one of the many reasons i unsubscribed. their email subjects were too juvenile for words.
— Pat (@parisdog) April 16, 2018
Another option, of course:
Or just stop sending out emails.
— Jeffrey M Mikkelson (@jmmikkelson) April 16, 2018
I mean really they should stop ending out emails, period
— The NRA is a Death Cult 🌹 (@Dispatchula) April 16, 2018
And stop alienating Democratic voters? No way! DCCC, by all means, keep this up!
***
Related:
‘…BEGGING’: Increasingly desperate fundraising emails from DCCC are hilarious, creepy
‘They will jump, they mean it’! Is this DCCC’s most pathetic email yet? [screenshots]
‘BWAHAHA’! DCCC’s election postmortem email is deliciously ‘ridiculous’ [screenshot]
DCCC email: ‘We’re getting steamrolled by Karl Rove,’ ‘worst week so far’