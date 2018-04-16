We know the Dems are desperate and all, but they really must be worried if they’re resorting to stuff like this:

DCCC needs to stop sending out emails with fake news as the subject line pic.twitter.com/0E6cTeY6kX — eve peyser (@evepeyser) April 16, 2018

OMG.

ugh — Chris Brunt (@chrismbrunt) April 16, 2018

The worst. — matthew lief (@Matthew_Lief) April 16, 2018

Agree. We have to be able to convey a sense of urgency without being tricky. https://t.co/xfp4YbDRQa — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 16, 2018

for the love of God, YES. THIS. TIMES A MILLION. — Kristin Small (@kristinbig1) April 16, 2018

They need to fire the company that sends out those emails. Stuff like that might work on Republicans but it pisses off Democrats. — Crow (@sistercrow) April 16, 2018

Honestly. It's the worst. I end up unsubscribing from them all. Political marketers need to take a step back. It's a turn-off. — Hillary Boucher (@hillaryboucher) April 16, 2018

Agree. It's getting ridiculous how many of these e-mails I get. It is to the point I delete w/o ever opening. — Diane Parmigiani (@DianeParmigiani) April 16, 2018

Thank you. Finally. They do it all the time and now I just delete them. — Tango Jane (@biglifejane) April 16, 2018

I unsubscribed because of this exact one, and told them that's why I did. I've done this with several I signed up with. This is NOT the way to write email subject lines. — Nancy M Ruff (@eighthdayarts) April 16, 2018

That, and the hysterical headlines, are why I quit giving to them. — Rob (@robprather) April 16, 2018

Couldn’t agree more – beyond lame at this point — susan taylor (@sktaylor88) April 16, 2018

These emails also demean the intelligence of the average Democratic voter and increase the likelihood that voters will opt not to donate to them. This is why I only donate directly to candidates. — Joeltropolis (@joeltropolis) April 16, 2018

one of the many reasons i unsubscribed. their email subjects were too juvenile for words. — Pat (@parisdog) April 16, 2018

Another option, of course:

Or just stop sending out emails. — Jeffrey M Mikkelson (@jmmikkelson) April 16, 2018

I mean really they should stop ending out emails, period — The NRA is a Death Cult 🌹 (@Dispatchula) April 16, 2018

And stop alienating Democratic voters? No way! DCCC, by all means, keep this up!

