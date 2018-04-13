CNN can’t walk two feet without slipping on a banana peel.
How many factual errors can be squeezed into just twenty words.
— Razor (@hale_razor) April 13, 2018
Let’s find out, shall we? Take it away, Asha Rangappa!
Recall Comey appointed CIA leak special counsel Pat Fitzgerald. This is a slap at Comey.
— Matthew Cooper (@mattizcoop) April 13, 2018
And the CIA. Scooter Libby revealed the identity of a clandestine CIA officer, putting her and her sources in danger. https://t.co/rviaHeh5lM
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 13, 2018
Huh.
Check out the bio.
Now realize every word of this Tweet is wrong. (It was Richard Armitage.) https://t.co/z0JVVSdviu
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2018
Yeah, let’s check it out:
Oh dear. That’s awkward.
You lost me at CNN Analyst
— Mark Romano (@MarkRomano2000) April 13, 2018
You're a former agent and a lawyer and can't be bothered to do research?
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 13, 2018
Guess not!
Um, no and no. #Clueless
— Gold N. Rules (@jamesbranch3) April 13, 2018
You misspelled Richard Armitage
— Non-Sequitur 🇺🇸 I Live On Earth (@mikesta12) April 13, 2018
None of this is accurate.
— Jake R. (@jaker1419) April 13, 2018
Might want to revisit just about everything in this tweet. Nothing there is factual.
— Aztec Death Whistle (@speshalist1) April 13, 2018
This isn't even close to the actual history. Totally invented. Crack a book sometime.
— Beto Ochoa ® Can't Be Bot (@Beto_In_Austin) April 13, 2018
Literally nothing in your tweet is true, but you do you.
— High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) April 13, 2018
Literally lying, Asha. Stop. It helps no one.
— Ezra Cohen-Watnick (@stealth_oig) April 13, 2018