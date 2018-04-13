CNN can’t walk two feet without slipping on a banana peel.

How many factual errors can be squeezed into just twenty words. — Razor (@hale_razor) April 13, 2018

Let’s find out, shall we? Take it away, Asha Rangappa!

Recall Comey appointed CIA leak special counsel Pat Fitzgerald. This is a slap at Comey. — Matthew Cooper (@mattizcoop) April 13, 2018

And the CIA. Scooter Libby revealed the identity of a clandestine CIA officer, putting her and her sources in danger. https://t.co/rviaHeh5lM — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 13, 2018

Huh.

Check out the bio. Now realize every word of this Tweet is wrong. (It was Richard Armitage.) https://t.co/z0JVVSdviu — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2018

Yeah, let’s check it out:

Oh dear. That’s awkward.

You lost me at CNN Analyst — Mark Romano (@MarkRomano2000) April 13, 2018

You're a former agent and a lawyer and can't be bothered to do research? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 13, 2018

Guess not!

You misspelled Richard Armitage — Non-Sequitur 🇺🇸 I Live On Earth (@mikesta12) April 13, 2018

None of this is accurate. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) April 13, 2018

Might want to revisit just about everything in this tweet. Nothing there is factual. — Aztec Death Whistle (@speshalist1) April 13, 2018

This isn't even close to the actual history. Totally invented. Crack a book sometime. — Beto Ochoa ® Can't Be Bot (@Beto_In_Austin) April 13, 2018

Literally nothing in your tweet is true, but you do you. — High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) April 13, 2018