It’s always adorable when a CNN hack forgets to step outside the glass house before throwing stones.

OMG are you really that lacking in self awareness? — Cory Edmonds (@myster_E_23) April 12, 2018

You work for CNN. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 12, 2018

Diamond and Silk are sticking with their story that they’re being censored by Facebook, despite some very large holes in their narrative:

I've confirmed with Facebook that Diamond and Silk were contacted by email and phone by Facebook several times before their Fox News appearing saying no one had reached them. I have the emails. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 12, 2018

Oh, and ThinkProgress bothered to actually look at Diamond and Silk's engagement numbers and found no evidence of any censorship. https://t.co/brcPf1g7WW Great job, everyone. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 12, 2018

And Fox News is giving them a platform:

So uh, this is still happening? Diamond and Silk are still claiming that Facebook has only reached out to them on Twitter. Is Fox goes to try to verify any of this or nah? pic.twitter.com/KZsoMhqUbY — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 12, 2018

And CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy just can’t believe what he’s seeing. Can you imagine? A prominent media outlet fostering the spread of misinformation?

I know we shouldn't be surprised, but it's astounding how Fox News allows individuals to go unchallenged while spreading misinformation on its platform. https://t.co/LxWaFTtwpz — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 12, 2018

Just astounding. And totally unprecedented.

Or not:

Given @CNN's performance post-Parkland, woulda thought your threshold for "astounding" would be tougher to cross. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) April 12, 2018

Remember how CNN continually spread misinformation with the victims of a shooting because they liked the message? https://t.co/nZCfbBGxud — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 12, 2018

Like you @CNN folks and the Hogg kid, for just one example? Yes, astounding. — Jimmy MacSavage 超自然小弟弟 (@JimmyMcSavage) April 12, 2018

Should we count the number of times David Hogg was on CNN, making bogus claims and the hosts allowing him to get away with it. “The NRA terrorizes children.” Isn’t that misinformation? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 12, 2018

Last time we checked, yeah.

Remember that time Stelter admitted he didn’t challenge Hogg on certain things? — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 12, 2018

Is that not what CNN did with David Hogg? Oh wait, we know it is because @brianstelter admitted to it. https://t.co/BD4GaY5TjX — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 12, 2018

He sure did.

In literally every single live TV interview, anchors have to decide when to interrupt, and when not to interrupt. This is not a surprising or new idea! Sometimes anchors get it 100% right, sometimes they don't. That was the point of my comment. Sadly, partisans distorted it. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 12, 2018

CNN anchors didn't stop Hogg from saying the NRA were "child murderers." The "fact checkers" were silent. Instead, Alisyn Camerota told Hogg how brave and eloquent he was. So don't lecture about other networks going soft on guests. We won't even get into the Town Hall! — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 12, 2018

Um…..shall I bring up David Hogg? It's not cool for any network to do it, but you guys have done it as well so don't act like an angel. https://t.co/FdEYTIAxRj — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) April 12, 2018

Exactly. They’ve been doing it for years.

You idiots actually really did that at CNN with David Hogg. Thats a fact. And you have done it many many other times as well. Shut the hell up — Shane Flannagan (@shaneflannagan) April 12, 2018