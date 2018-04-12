It’s always adorable when a CNN hack forgets to step outside the glass house before throwing stones.

Diamond and Silk are sticking with their story that they’re being censored by Facebook, despite some very large holes in their narrative:

And Fox News is giving them a platform:

Trending

And CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy just can’t believe what he’s seeing. Can you imagine? A prominent media outlet fostering the spread of misinformation?

Just astounding. And totally unprecedented.

Or not:

Last time we checked, yeah.

He sure did.

Exactly. They’ve been doing it for years.

Tags: Brian StelterCNNdavid hoggfake newsfox newsmisinformationOliver Darcy