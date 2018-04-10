ABC News is really giving CNN a run for their money:
College senior defends provocative "graduation" photo she posted of her packing a handgun. https://t.co/kOzjXApfqj pic.twitter.com/TEIp7IABpP
— ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018
More from ABC News:
Amid a youth-driven gun control debate that has swarmed social media, a college senior in Tennessee is defending the provocative photo she posted of her packing a handgun with the caption, “I don’t take normal graduation photos …”
…
In the photo, posted Saturday, Brenna Spencer, 22, holds up the bottom of her “Trump for Women” T-shirt to reveal a handgun wedged into the waistband of her jeans outside a Tennessee museum.
The senior at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, wanted the photo to “show who I am as a person,” she told ABC News.
As Twitchy told you earlier, this was the “provocative” tweet:
I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs
— Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018
ABC News isn’t about to let that one slip under the radar!
A woman in Tennessee has some guns, and ABC News is ON IT https://t.co/hjsYa3CVcc
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 10, 2018
Glad someone at ABC was so offended by this they had to make it a thing.
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) April 10, 2018
Why do you think one lady's graduation photo is national news?
— mitrebox (@mitrebox) April 10, 2018
Not so fast … it’s a “graduation” photo.
This story is so bizarrely framed. I don't even get why this is a story. Also, why is graduation in scare quotes? https://t.co/OjWfX40aNO
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 10, 2018
Good question. Another one:
What’s the issue here?
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 10, 2018
What’s the issue? It’s simple, really:
It's a GUN
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 10, 2018
And we can’t have that!
I’m missing the “provocative” part pic.twitter.com/eYAd3fcB6z
— Art Shadowbannedly (@fenn2355) April 10, 2018
Provocative? This is pretty garbage "reporting".
— Meh (@JacksonKonecny) April 10, 2018
Is it provocative because she's not wearing a pink hat??
— Deplorable Eagle (@mstoecklin) April 10, 2018
But a giant vagina costume would have been just fine. We are living in strange times! #IAmTheNRA https://t.co/uEWhLswCIK
— Tari (@uncommentari) April 10, 2018
Am I supposed to be outraged here?
If she had a mattress on her back you idiots would call her a hero.https://t.co/7rDDQgjJPd
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) April 10, 2018
Slow news day @abc? There's nothing for her to defend, nor is this provocative.
— Duke (@somethingldsay) April 10, 2018
Guess we shouldn’t be surprised that ABC considers this news. Not when they’re reporting huge scoops like this:
"When you're in 20s, don't settle."
Woman dumps boyfriend after he claimed she had a "beer gut." https://t.co/gaILfqL03D pic.twitter.com/IgMomolrhV
— ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2018
WHY IS THIS NEWS. https://t.co/oJ5wUj6ZzG
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2018
Evergreen question. Annnnd an evergreen exit tweet:
Lol you guys are pathetic
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 10, 2018
***
