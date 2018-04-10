ABC News is really giving CNN a run for their money:

More from ABC News:

Amid a youth-driven gun control debate that has swarmed social media, a college senior in Tennessee is defending the provocative photo she posted of her packing a handgun with the caption, “I don’t take normal graduation photos …”

In the photo, posted Saturday, Brenna Spencer, 22, holds up the bottom of her “Trump for Women” T-shirt to reveal a handgun wedged into the waistband of her jeans outside a Tennessee museum.

The senior at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, wanted the photo to “show who I am as a person,” she told ABC News.

As Twitchy told you earlier, this was the “provocative” tweet:

ABC News isn’t about to let that one slip under the radar!

Trending

Not so fast … it’s a “graduation” photo.

Good question. Another one:

What’s the issue? It’s simple, really:

And we can’t have that!

Guess we shouldn’t be surprised that ABC considers this news. Not when they’re reporting huge scoops like this:

Evergreen question. Annnnd an evergreen exit tweet:

***

Related:

‘…you Nascar driving, cousin sleepin, camo wearing…’: Liberals turn on the charm after Trump-supporting college student posts photo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewsBrenna Spencergraduationgraduation photogun