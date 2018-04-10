Meet Brenna Spencer, a senior at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga and a Trump supporter. This photo with a gun seems to have triggered the libs for some reason:

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

And for those concerned about how she’s carrying her weapon, take a chill pill. She’s wearing a holster:

I am wearing a belly band, I pulled my gun out further so it could be seen better, for those of you who are so concerned. — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 9, 2018

Brenna told ABC News:

“I know the Tennessee state gun codes,” Spencer, who is set to graduate in May with a major in communications and a minor in political science, said. […] “I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry,” she said, which excludes her college campus.

Here’s some of the sick reaction to the pic:

what is it with white women trying to shoot off their vaginas. https://t.co/cxzsHZrxc0 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 9, 2018

You ugly as hell Lindsey Lohan lookin ass nigga. Squinty eyes, long nose, strong chin ass lil girl. https://t.co/Ccyw3EOilK — Call me Slim (@femmeeefatale) April 9, 2018

So many women seem determined to shoot themselves in the hoo-ha in order to own the libs. https://t.co/UqHpdpeIba — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) April 9, 2018

Now, which one of you Nascar driving, cousin sleepin, camo wearing, budlight drinking mfs thought this was a good idea https://t.co/T66CC7dPXc — ᴘᴇᴛᴇʀ (@OkigboXL) April 9, 2018

shoot your pussy off https://t.co/NFH1osfFm9 — skoot fast eat ass (@autumeme) April 8, 2018

I too love to tuck a gun in the front of my pants thus increasing the risk of shooting myself in the genitals, abdomen, or thigh to celebrate graduating college. https://t.co/3fxjr9JH4O — Black Flash (@FlashResists) April 10, 2018

So wrong and so disgusting all at the same time takes real talent.

