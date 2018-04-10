Meet Brenna Spencer, a senior at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga and a Trump supporter. This photo with a gun seems to have triggered the libs for some reason:

And for those concerned about how she’s carrying her weapon, take a chill pill. She’s wearing a holster:

Brenna told ABC News:

“I know the Tennessee state gun codes,” Spencer, who is set to graduate in May with a major in communications and a minor in political science, said. […] “I carry everywhere that I’m allowed to carry,” she said, which excludes her college campus.

Here’s some of the sick reaction to the pic:

Trending

So wrong and so disgusting all at the same time takes real talent.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brenna SpencergunsTrump