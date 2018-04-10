Anyone else get the feeling that this’ll backfire on Bank of America?

More from the New York Times:

Bank of America will stop lending money to gun manufacturers that make military-inspired firearms for civilian use, such as the AR-15-style rifles that have been used in multiple mass shootings, a company executive said Tuesday.

The policy is the latest example of Wall Street wading into the divisive gun control debate after Citigroup’s announcement last month that it would require business customers to restrict certain types of firearms sales.

“We want to contribute in any way we can to reduce these mass shootings,” Anne M. Finucane, vice chairwoman at the Bank of America, said on Bloomberg TV.

Hate to break it to you, Anne, but the only thing you’ll be contributing to is pissing off a good chunk of your customers.

