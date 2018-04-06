That sound you hear is the sound of yet another gun control narrative getting royally busted:

Police say the YouTube attacker, who was limited by California law to ten-round magazines, simply changed to a new magazine when her first ran out. https://t.co/o2FJjFkHFZ — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 6, 2018

But … but … high-capacity magazine clips! Banning them will totally stop wannabe mass shooters! Don’t tell us that’s not actually how it works!

Wait. Are you telling me that you can actually have more than one magazine of ammunition???? https://t.co/GXGZI4t2LK — RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2018

Wait….you can do that?? — Rob (@swampbuffalo) April 6, 2018

Wait, that's allowed? Curses!!! — Escape from NY (@S_capeFromNY) April 6, 2018

Who’duhthunkit? — Fiona McCool (@fiona_mccool) April 6, 2018

Can’t wait to see how California gun grabbers try to prevent this from happening again.

Up next, California bans ownership of more than one magazine & rations bullets. 🙄 — WinsomeBulldog (@winsomebulldog) April 6, 2018

Don’t be giving them any ideas now — McGee 🐍 (@TheWise_Idiot) April 6, 2018

Oh, they've already thought of it. I've seen more than one person make the suggestion with complete seriousness. "The only reason to buy lots (read, more than a couple dozen) of bullets is to shoot lots of people!1!!" 🙄 — WinsomeBulldog (@winsomebulldog) April 6, 2018

Well, in any event, it seems that the YouTube shooting has all but disappeared from the news. Don’t be surprised if that’s because Nasim Aghdam also shot holes in some of gun grabbers’ most cherished narratives.