That sound you hear is the sound of yet another gun control narrative getting royally busted:

But … but … high-capacity magazine clips! Banning them will totally stop wannabe mass shooters! Don’t tell us that’s not actually how it works!

Can’t wait to see how California gun grabbers try to prevent this from happening again.

Well, in any event, it seems that the YouTube shooting has all but disappeared from the news. Don’t be surprised if that’s because Nasim Aghdam also shot holes in some of gun grabbers’ most cherished narratives.

Tags: gun controlHigh-capacity magazinesmagazinesNasim Aghdamyoutube shooting