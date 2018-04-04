As Twitchy told you, yesterday’s deadly shooting at YouTube HQ appears to have been made possible by yet another failure of law enforcement. After Nasim Aghdam, 38, went missing, her father warned police about her anger at YouTube.

Didn’t think law enforcement authorities could come out of this looking any worse? You thought wrong:

The brother of the YouTube shooter says he called police to warn that "she might do something" https://t.co/tCl9cys5kT pic.twitter.com/rrol9eWIOq — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2018

More from CNN:

The concerns started over the weekend when Aghdam stopped answering her phone, her brother told CNN affiliate KGTV. Then the San Diego resident’s car was found more than 700 miles northwest, in Mountain View, California. “I Googled ‘Mountain View,’ and it was close to YouTube headquarters. And she had a problem with YouTube,” said Aghdam’s brother, who did not want to be identified. So he called police to say “she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something.” … But it’s unclear whether the brother’s concerns were relayed to authorities in the Bay Area, San Bruno police Chief Ed Barberini told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “We know that she was reported missing by her family in San Diego on the 31st of March, and that she was located in a community about 30 miles south of us early Tuesday morning,” Barberini said. “I don’t know what concerns were conveyed to that police department, or how or where those concerns were relayed to. So that is something we’re looking into.”

Looking into it? A little late for that, no?

Didn't that just happen in Florida? — The President (@GarrisonPOTUS) April 4, 2018

Police, of course, did nothing — turtlel0v3r (@hochylora) April 4, 2018

Wow….a heads up to Police, and all they do is ignore. — David Patterson (@DavidPatt0207) April 4, 2018

We’re starting to detect a pattern here …

And let me guess…authorities did NOTHING and now this is the NRA's fault? 🙄 — TexasTrouble🇺🇸 (@TexasVengeance) April 4, 2018

So it is the NRA's fault then, right? — ☘️ Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) April 4, 2018