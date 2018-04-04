Breaking news overnight where the YouTube shooting suspect has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, 38, of Southern California:

Breaking: Nasim Aghdam identified as the YouTube shooter. She had her own YouTube channel and apparently ranted against the company in her videos. Sources say she drove up to San Bruno from Riverside County, shot a man and 2 women before killing herself. #youtubeshooter — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) April 4, 2018

According to reports, Aghdam, a “vegan artist, bodybuilder, and animal rights activist,” was angry at YouTube for demonetizing her videos:

YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam, who describes herself as a vegan artist, bodybuilder, and animal rights activist, often lashed out at the video platform for censoring and demonetizing her content pic.twitter.com/AsQiCz3SHB — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) April 4, 2018

YouTube has since deleted her accounts:

YouTube has terminated multiple accounts associated with the suspected shooter pic.twitter.com/oD9RwZg7AO — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) April 4, 2018

But screenshots of her pages before the deletion are, well, take a look:

Just a sample of the craziness off of the website of the #YoutubeAttack shooter, #NasimAghdam. The hell am I even looking at? pic.twitter.com/bi6icfInVx — Steven Zhou (@stevenzzhou) April 4, 2018

Aghdam has been further identified as a “Baha’i Iranian American”:

A Baha'i, Iranian American, vegan, animal rights activist bodybuilder with several YouTube channels who was very upset at their revenue model and claimed the company censored her. https://t.co/j0gQexqHG8 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 4, 2018

According to multiple reports, Aghdam’s father contacted the police after she went missing to warn them about her anger at YouTube:

BREAKING: Just spoke to the father of Nasim Aghdam. He says his daughter had been missing for several days. When cops found her in NorCal last night, he warned them she was angry with YouTube. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mgCw9ivqos — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) April 4, 2018

BREAKING: YouTube Shooting: Nasim Aghdam's Father Says He Called Police Concerned About Her Anger At Company. @tina_patel reports. https://t.co/71u21hmJ36 pic.twitter.com/A981rwYGl3 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 4, 2018

But after cops located her in a parking lot in Mountain View, CA, they didn’t do anything about it:

YouTube shooter’s dad says he told police she might be going to the company HQ because she “hated” the company. Officers located her this morning, questioned her in a parking lot, and let her go.https://t.co/K3g7MxTlPM — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 4, 2018

More from CBS2 News:

The father told CBS2 News’ reporter Tina Patel that the woman identified as Nasim Aghdam had gone missing for a few days. He said he had called law enforcement in the San Diego area because he was concerned about her recent ire towards YouTube. He said law enforcement authorities contacted him Tuesday at 2 a.m., telling him they had found his daughter safe in her car in Mountain View in Northern California. When the family realized that was near YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, they told police about her recent complaints about how the company was “ruining her life.” They claim police told them they would be keeping an eye on her.

What more could the father have done?

Father of shooter tried to warn cops.

Loved ones of the seriously mentally ill face very grave challenges with little effective help.https://t.co/af37ussFFJ — SulkingAboutAmazonHat (@Popehat) April 4, 2018

Awful.

***