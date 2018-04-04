Breaking news overnight where the YouTube shooting suspect has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, 38, of Southern California:

According to reports, Aghdam, a “vegan artist, bodybuilder, and animal rights activist,” was angry at YouTube for demonetizing her videos:

YouTube has since deleted her accounts:

But screenshots of her pages before the deletion are, well, take a look:

Aghdam has been further identified as a “Baha’i Iranian American”:

According to multiple reports, Aghdam’s father contacted the police after she went missing to warn them about her anger at YouTube:

But after cops located her in a parking lot in Mountain View, CA, they didn’t do anything about it:

More from CBS2 News:

The father told CBS2 News’ reporter Tina Patel that the woman identified as Nasim Aghdam had gone missing for a few days. He said he had called law enforcement in the San Diego area because he was concerned about her recent ire towards YouTube.

He said law enforcement authorities contacted him Tuesday at 2 a.m., telling him they had found his daughter safe in her car in Mountain View in Northern California. When the family realized that was near YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, they told police about her recent complaints about how the company was “ruining her life.” They claim police told them they would be keeping an eye on her.

What more could the father have done?

Awful.

***

