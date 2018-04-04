As Twitchy told you yesterday, before we knew anything about Nasim Aghdam or her motive, Michael Ian Black vowed to “politicize the f*ck out of the” YouTube shooting. And, well, we’ll say this much for him: He’s committed.

So…an Islamic Iranian vegan animal rights activist bodybuilder shoots up YT in the state that serves as a model for gun control…and its the NRA's fault somehow? — Naval Veteran (@solaran_x) April 4, 2018

She was reportedly Baha’i, not Muslim. But the main point still stands. And Black is sticking to his mission:

Yes.

And when you ask me about the next person who does this, I will say yes again. And again. And again after that. The NRA is a terrorist organization. https://t.co/aFIb9EarJB — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 4, 2018

Sorry, did we say he’s committed? We meant he should be committed.

Name one confirmed act of terrorism the NRA has engaged in. Just one. — Naval Veteran (@solaran_x) April 4, 2018

He won’t. Because he can’t.