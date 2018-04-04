As Twitchy told you yesterday, before we knew anything about Nasim Aghdam or her motive, Michael Ian Black vowed to “politicize the f*ck out of the” YouTube shooting. And, well, we’ll say this much for him: He’s committed.

She was reportedly Baha’i, not Muslim. But the main point still stands. And Black is sticking to his mission:

Trending

Sorry, did we say he’s committed? We meant he should be committed.

He won’t. Because he can’t.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michael Ian BlackNRATerrorismterroristyoutube shooting