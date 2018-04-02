It’s been a while since we’ve checked in with Jim Acosta. He must’ve noticed, because at the White House Easter Egg Roll, he tried to interrupt the festivities by shouting at Trump about DACA:

Classy as hell.

God forbid Jim Acosta take a break from acting like a jackass to let the kids enjoy the friggin’ Easter Egg Roll.

Ahem:

Flashback:

Yep.

We can’t wait to read all about it.

That’s all Acosta knows how to do.

Hey, somebody’s gotta love him, right?

