It’s been a while since we’ve checked in with Jim Acosta. He must’ve noticed, because at the White House Easter Egg Roll, he tried to interrupt the festivities by shouting at Trump about DACA:

Jim Acosta just yelled at Trump while he was coloring with children at the WH Easter egg roll “What abou the DACA kids? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Trump responded saying the Dems “Really let them down.” Then Trump kept coloring. Press Corp groaned. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Here’s Jim Acosta yelling at Trump about DACA while the president colors with Barron, Melania & children gathered at the White House pic.twitter.com/JCPsaREe8A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Classy as hell.

Thanks for your coverage, Benny https://t.co/ykt8lo8AFh — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2018

God forbid Jim Acosta take a break from acting like a jackass to let the kids enjoy the friggin’ Easter Egg Roll.

Don't mind @Benny — he forgets the publication he works for once approved of yelling at presidents. https://t.co/jRzeQaLedB — Andrew Feinberg (@agfhome) April 2, 2018

2018: The Daily Caller is very upset with the press for shouting questions at the president 2012: The Daily Caller interrupts a Rose Garden announcement by heckling the president pic.twitter.com/BnkcNf3wAo — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 2, 2018

Ahem:

I covered a couple of Obama-era WH easter egg rolls. Never once did I see the press use it as an opportunity to shout questions at the president front of his children & wife (and dozens of other gathered children) Maybe I missed something? https://t.co/RHHof3hW7W — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Flashback:

Atlantic: Who Is Neil Munro and Why Is He Interrupting the President? CNN: Obama interrupted: Disrespectful or latest in 'era of incivility'? NYT: Reporter Interrupts Obama During Statement on Immigration Politico: Neil Munro, reporter who heckled Obama — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 2, 2018

NBC: President Obama rudely interrupted by reporter while making policy remarks HuffPo: Neil Munro, Reporter Who Interrupted Obama, Avoids Punishment For Daily Caller Dana Milbank (WaPo): Nothing sweet about heckling Obama in the Rose Garden — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 2, 2018

WaPo: Obama, interrupted — by Daily Caller reporter Neil Munro Atlantic: Neil Munro's Place Among the Obama Interrupters WSJ: Daily Caller Reporter Heckles President Politico: Obama interrupted by heckling reporter — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 2, 2018

this, of course, isn't a critique of acosta or defense of munro. it's more an observation that people who love acosta's style hated munro's — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 2, 2018

Yep.

Cool. So who at WaPo is writing up Acosta's question? https://t.co/VVapoOECH0 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 2, 2018

Interesting. I look forward to your WaPo article headlined: CNN Reporter Interrupts Trump's Easter Egg Roll At White House Send me link when up plz? https://t.co/vQOFEjY618 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

We can’t wait to read all about it.

You can pretend those were the same situation, but they weren't. a.) Obama was giving policy speech; Trump was talking to kids b.) Munro never got called on once and never interrupted any other time; Acosta gets called on all the time and still showboats. https://t.co/DHUoPa1iov — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 2, 2018

That’s all Acosta knows how to do.

Jim Acosta loves him some Jim Acosta https://t.co/q7WMPZASvU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 2, 2018

Ladies, find yourself a man that loves you as much as Jim Acosta loves Jim Acosta. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 2, 2018

Hey, somebody’s gotta love him, right?

I give this Acosta performance a 3/10. No poem this time, Jim? Are you even trying anymore? https://t.co/UE9mY4PH2Y — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 2, 2018