The Washington Post is really draping itself in glory lately. This “Perspective” piece by Carey Purcell is keeping their hot streak alive:

.@CareyPurcell is tired of being a Jewish man's rebellion:https://t.co/mPzp10OpFQ — Lisa Bonos (@lisabonos) March 29, 2018

We’ll just tell you right now: It’s pretty much as bad as it sounds.

This @washingtonpost piece sucks | I am tired of being a Jewish man’s rebellion https://t.co/5204g7I0Kr — RossKennethUrken (@RossKUrken) April 2, 2018

No arguments here.

In case you can’t stomach it for yourself, this tweeter did the heavy lifting:

First off, this is the most passive agressive antisemitism I've read in a long time. There was definitely some underlying antisemitism somewhere for this self-pitying drivel to make it to a page. But it's definitely out in front now. — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Let's break this down, shall we? — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Hi, hello, the stereotype of all Jews being dark haired and dark eyes needs to die. There are Jews of all colors and ethnicities. Also, I'm pretty sure we do mix drinks and clean, but what do I know, I'm just a mannerless, fashion diaster of a Jew, amirite? pic.twitter.com/qaiACeVvbI — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Wow.

Just…. wow.

I'll be honest, I sincerely doubt this happened. Sorry, I just don't. This is straight out of the "Overbearing Jewish Mothers" meme handbook. Not buying it. pic.twitter.com/Yo0NA2ZeSy — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

I think this was added to bolster sympathy for her story. Like, "See what I've had to endure? The hostility! Jewish women are so suspicious and narrow-minded!"

Also, if mother of a Jewish man I was dating did that, I'd be freaked out. It's not "Jewish culture". Da fuck. pic.twitter.com/Lfc7ebahZg — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Oh, honey. I'm pretty sure there *are* plenty of reasons your relationships with these Jewish men failed. Maybe they started catching drifts of your underlying antisemitism and became increasingly uncomfortable.

Just a thought. pic.twitter.com/38qLjKPCsB — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Another mind blowing paragraph. How full of yourself do you have to be to write this?

Also, here she compares herself to something fabulous and exciting, comparing Jewish women to a dull obligation. Gee thanks, you weenie. pic.twitter.com/1JFO87YgtP — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

Yes, yes, Jewish men are drawn to your WASPy good looks, we get it. They can detect the ability to make a killer martini in your glittery blue eyes and the toss of your golden silken hair that has no kinks or curls and is also not Jewishy brown. pic.twitter.com/noOndKMah3 — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

"How can I wrap this terrible hot take on how dating Jewish men has been a trial and burden with a final slap of antisemitism…?" she thought, tapping her expensive pen on her expensive desk, while tapping her highend, classy shoe on her fashionable, WASPy carpet? pic.twitter.com/x1tfJg6Kj6 — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

And let me add, the @washingtonpost should be ASHAMED of themselves for printing this. That last little bit about garnishing her Jewish Man's Rebellion drink with bacon?!? Are you kidding me? That is flat out, ugly antisemitism in itself. But the entire article is repulsive. — Brina-sounds-like-BRINE-ah (@BrinaStarler) April 2, 2018

It really is.

Do you think whoever was the editor for the "jewish man's rebellion" piece should have discussed with the author the probable reaction/blowback? — Sarah Breger (@sbreger) April 2, 2018

That might’ve been a good idea, yes.

Me: @washingtonpost, why did you think it would be a good idea to publish this anti-semitic hot take? Editor: pic.twitter.com/PnNCRgXokb — Ethan Miller (@ESMiller59) April 2, 2018

Helluva way to usher in Passover, WaPo.

One really does have to wonder about the editorial judgement that went into not only publishing the "I'm tired of being a Jewish man's rebellion piece" but doing so just before Passover. Chag Sameach to you too, Washington Post! — Maia Evrona (@MaiaEvrona) April 2, 2018

I think WaPo thought we wouldn't notice because this is Jewish school spring break week, or that we were too constipated to notice? — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) April 2, 2018

Ugh. This definitely qualifies as a legit hot mess.

Non-Jewish woman dumped by two consecutive Jewish guys is "tired of being a Jewish man's rebellion" https://t.co/2LfiQzUbpl — Gordon Haber (@gordonhaber) April 2, 2018

This is a very unfortunate article with 0 sympathy or understanding of the familial/cultural pressure of members of any group (Jews included) to marry folks in their own demographic https://t.co/Yn1bgI5O5J — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) April 2, 2018

Yo that Washington Post op-ed about being a "Jewish Man's Rebellion" is wild. Two points of data loaded with stereotypes do not say anything about Jewish culture. — Einstürzende Joe Biden (@MaxGenecov) April 2, 2018

This one's got it all, folks: overbearing mothers, the phrase bad boy in quotes, a Sex and the City mention and a bacon garnish. Well, we didn't want your superior genetics anyway, lady. — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) April 2, 2018

ಠ_ಠ "I’m determined to create [a cocktail], named “A Jewish Man’s Rebellion.” I’d like it to feature a bourbon base and be garnished with a slice of bacon."@washingtonpost really leaned into this train wreck https://t.co/T6PAxfUEYH — Ben Libman (@benlibman) April 2, 2018

cringed the entire way through this piece but i must admit i did not see "owning the jews by eating bacon" coming as the clincher https://t.co/EP8EBkN7Lg pic.twitter.com/et0bZ07wFN — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 2, 2018

I’m not going to link to that “Jewish man’s rebellion” piece, but wow, what a great example of deep, ugly prejudice dressed up in the guise of reasonable discussion. Racism in all but name. — Ben Werdmuller (@benwerd) April 2, 2018

Me trying to rationalize WaPo's "I am tired of being a Jewish man’s rebellion" mistake as a piece it meant to publish on 4/1 but forgot about & we're due a correction https://t.co/gBmR5zLjaO pic.twitter.com/JEAS9WjoIh — Hannah Weinberger for Prom King (@Weinbergrrrrr) April 2, 2018

I saw that essay. Interfaith relationships are a ton of work but a "Jewish man's rebellion?" no no no no no https://t.co/1qFY3XJ5Tc — Jonathan Horowitz (@JonathanHorowi1) April 2, 2018

Wow, NOPE. Nope nope nope nope NOPE. Whew anti-semitism is a BAD look for y'all. // Perspective | I am tired of being a Jewish man’s rebellion https://t.co/Ssdc3DK6Ir — Katie K. Rogers (@katie_k_rogers) April 2, 2018

Just awful all around.

Wowww. What is the over/under on how many hours it takes the Post to apologize for this https://t.co/DA3DMVa20y — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 2, 2018

Stay tuned! Meanwhile, some parting food for thought for Ms. Purcell:

@CareyPurcell I don’t think you understand what it is to be Ashkenazi Jewish in America. It is a double-edged sword. We have the privilege of being able to pass as “white,” but we are always on guard. People see us as interlopers. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

There are some of us who want to assimilate, there are some of us who don’t. Either way, even if we do try to assimilate, it is only a matter of time before we get kicked down a peg — or worse — again. We are warned this in our history over and over again. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

I feel your article was extremely misguided and underresearched, to say the least, and borderline dangerous at a time when this country has become fraught with increased anti-Semitism. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

Men/people of all religions can be difficult. And while we’re playing with stereotypes, I’m going to be the crude loud Jewish woman that I am and say having experience with uncircumcised dick does not make you an expert on a history fraught with genocide and peril. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

Anyway, @CareyPurcell, I am sorry you had trouble dating Jewish men. I bet the world‘s tiniest fiddler on the world‘s tiniest roof is playing for you. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 2, 2018

Hopefully next time, Purcell will do the smart thing and keep her thoughts in her head.