Over the past day or so, Laura Ingraham has taken a heavy beating on Twitter for mocking — and then apologizing to — David Hogg. But she’s not the only one getting dragged over it:

Let’s do this again. One more time … I am @lauraingle the reporter – not the show host. Before you send tweets my way to comment on a show I don’t have – double check the handle before you blast that tweet to me. Thank you. You’ve got the #wronglaura — laura ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingle is a Fox News correspondent. So, while she works at the same network as Laura Ingraham, she is not, in fact, Laura Ingraham. Neither is this girl:

Have you met @laureningram? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 30, 2018

Lauren Ingram, who “rants about feminism” and lives in Australia, is also not Laura Ingraham:

So it looks like Laura Ingraham has said something horrible overnight because I’ve woken up to a bunch of abusive mentions not intended for me once again — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) March 29, 2018

Ugh.

Oops. That's unfortunate. — Brian Creek (@BrianDCreek) March 29, 2018

Could be worse, though:

I loved you on Little House on the Prairie, though. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 30, 2018

Hee!