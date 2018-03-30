Over the past day or so, Laura Ingraham has taken a heavy beating on Twitter for mocking — and then apologizing to — David Hogg. But she’s not the only one getting dragged over it:

Laura Ingle is a Fox News correspondent. So, while she works at the same network as Laura Ingraham, she is not, in fact, Laura Ingraham. Neither is this girl:

Lauren Ingram, who “rants about feminism” and lives in Australia, is also not Laura Ingraham:

Ugh.

Could be worse, though:

Hee!

