Over the past day or so, Laura Ingraham has taken a heavy beating on Twitter for mocking — and then apologizing to — David Hogg. But she’s not the only one getting dragged over it:
Let’s do this again. One more time … I am @lauraingle the reporter – not the show host. Before you send tweets my way to comment on a show I don’t have – double check the handle before you blast that tweet to me. Thank you. You’ve got the #wronglaura
— laura ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) March 29, 2018
Laura Ingle is a Fox News correspondent. So, while she works at the same network as Laura Ingraham, she is not, in fact, Laura Ingraham. Neither is this girl:
Have you met @laureningram?
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 30, 2018
Lauren Ingram, who “rants about feminism” and lives in Australia, is also not Laura Ingraham:
So it looks like Laura Ingraham has said something horrible overnight because I’ve woken up to a bunch of abusive mentions not intended for me once again
— Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) March 29, 2018
Ugh.
Oops. That's unfortunate.
— Brian Creek (@BrianDCreek) March 29, 2018
Could be worse, though:
I loved you on Little House on the Prairie, though.
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 30, 2018
Hee!
My thoughts and prayers are with you
— Dan Rondo (@TO_DanO) March 30, 2018