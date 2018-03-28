As Twitchy told you last night, CNN revealed how a ragtag group of high school students were able to put together a massive national protest in a matter of weeks:

Not that anyone was really wondering, of course.

Well anyway, this should also come as a shock to absolutely no one:

Well, knock us over with a feather!

Dana Fisher writes:

As part of my research on the American Resistance, I have been working with a research team to survey protesters at all the large-scale protest events in Washington since President Trump’s inauguration. By snaking through the crowd and sampling every fifth person at designated increments within the staging area, we are able to gather a field approximation of a random sample. So far, the data set includes surveys collected from 1,745 protest participants.

During the March for Our Lives, my team sampled 256 people who were randomly selected. This gives us the chance to provide evidence about who attended the March for Our Lives and why.

Contrary to what’s been reported in many media accounts, the D.C. March for Our Lives crowd was not primarily made up of teenagers. Only about 10 percent of the participants were under 18. The average age of the adults in the crowd was just under 49 years old, which is older than participants at the other marches I’ve surveyed but similar to the age of the average participant at the Million Moms March in 2000, which was also about gun control.

Huh.

To be fair, you can’t expect them to acknowledge facts that mess with their narrative.

Snort.

