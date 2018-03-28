As Twitchy told you last night, CNN revealed how a ragtag group of high school students were able to put together a massive national protest in a matter of weeks:

How the Parkland students pulled off a massive national protest in only 5 weeks https://t.co/lmACzB1I6j pic.twitter.com/W3dr1YL2LN — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2018

Not that anyone was really wondering, of course.

The Parkland students didn’t pull it off. Leftist organizers did. — New (@new_stew) March 27, 2018

There were established anti-gun groups ready to jump up on the graves of the dead? https://t.co/SvVuSgUxW1 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 28, 2018

Well anyway, this should also come as a shock to absolutely no one:

From WaPo: only about 10% of March for Our Lives protesters were younger than 18. For those older than 18, the average age was 49. https://t.co/kX55Kn6JR9 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 28, 2018

Well, knock us over with a feather!

Dana Fisher writes:

As part of my research on the American Resistance, I have been working with a research team to survey protesters at all the large-scale protest events in Washington since President Trump’s inauguration. By snaking through the crowd and sampling every fifth person at designated increments within the staging area, we are able to gather a field approximation of a random sample. So far, the data set includes surveys collected from 1,745 protest participants. During the March for Our Lives, my team sampled 256 people who were randomly selected. This gives us the chance to provide evidence about who attended the March for Our Lives and why. … Contrary to what’s been reported in many media accounts, the D.C. March for Our Lives crowd was not primarily made up of teenagers. Only about 10 percent of the participants were under 18. The average age of the adults in the crowd was just under 49 years old, which is older than participants at the other marches I’ve surveyed but similar to the age of the average participant at the Million Moms March in 2000, which was also about gun control.

"The average age of the adults participating was higher than at any other event that I have studied since the Resistance began after Donald Trump’s Inauguration." https://t.co/31uspiQJ9g — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 28, 2018

Huh.

I'm curious about how the many, many media reports on the rally seemed to miss that the modern-day children's crusade was actually mostly geezers. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 28, 2018

To be fair, you can’t expect them to acknowledge facts that mess with their narrative.

Next you're gonna be telling me young people have parents!https://t.co/d6kBbq6J0Y — Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) March 28, 2018

Nine parents for every child. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 28, 2018

this is the future liberals want — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 28, 2018

Snort.

So it was mostly a gun control march by aging baby boomers and not a groundbreaking youth grassroots movement? Got it. https://t.co/vuHhTKnWIG — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 28, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.