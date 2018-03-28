Last night, the much-hyped “Roseanne” reboot premiered to monster ratings and kudos from viewers pleased to see a decidedly un-liberal protagonist on a sitcom.

Greg Gutfeld was among them:

kinda excited that @therealroseanne starts in 15 minutes. of course, I'm taping @TuckerCarlson so i can play them simultaneously from two monitors submerged in my lagoon shaped hot tub — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 27, 2018

And like a lot of others, he tweeted his take on the show:

i'm thinking #roseanne might be the closest to an honest assessment of 2017-18 you're going to find that isn't in your own house. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018

Which really, really stuck in Tom Arnold’s craw:

Yeesh. Think he’s just bitter that his ex is enjoying success while he … isn’t?

In any event, if he was hoping to get under Gutfeld’s skin, it didn’t work:

perfect example of contrast: @therealroseanne reboot aims for dialogue; a bitter ex stabs out a response on twitter from a toilet seat https://t.co/2Q2Ylv9Zvh — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018

Ouch. That seems to have left a mark:

Apparently my response landed on a turd @greggutfeld https://t.co/rFbUOMprEu — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 28, 2018

Quit while you’re behind, Tom.

I get it: @therealroseanne got 18 million viewers last night. In a few weeks you'll be at the Laugh Shop in Calgary! 😂 https://t.co/eYVLWVHOcS — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018

He doesn’t have to go all the way to Calgary; we can laugh at him right where he is.

When you tweet just so a @TwitchyTeam article can be generated to remind people who you are. https://t.co/YpbeHRzPkm — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 28, 2018

Congratulations, Tom.