Last night, the much-hyped “Roseanne” reboot premiered to monster ratings and kudos from viewers pleased to see a decidedly un-liberal protagonist on a sitcom.
Greg Gutfeld was among them:
kinda excited that @therealroseanne starts in 15 minutes. of course, I'm taping @TuckerCarlson so i can play them simultaneously from two monitors submerged in my lagoon shaped hot tub
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 27, 2018
And like a lot of others, he tweeted his take on the show:
i'm thinking #roseanne might be the closest to an honest assessment of 2017-18 you're going to find that isn't in your own house.
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018
Which really, really stuck in Tom Arnold’s craw:
Yeesh. Think he’s just bitter that his ex is enjoying success while he … isn’t?
In any event, if he was hoping to get under Gutfeld’s skin, it didn’t work:
perfect example of contrast: @therealroseanne reboot aims for dialogue; a bitter ex stabs out a response on twitter from a toilet seat https://t.co/2Q2Ylv9Zvh
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018
Ouch. That seems to have left a mark:
Apparently my response landed on a turd @greggutfeld https://t.co/rFbUOMprEu
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 28, 2018
Quit while you’re behind, Tom.
I get it: @therealroseanne got 18 million viewers last night. In a few weeks you'll be at the Laugh Shop in Calgary! 😂 https://t.co/eYVLWVHOcS
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 28, 2018
He doesn’t have to go all the way to Calgary; we can laugh at him right where he is.
When you tweet just so a @TwitchyTeam article can be generated to remind people who you are. https://t.co/YpbeHRzPkm
— High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 28, 2018
Congratulations, Tom.