Last night, the much-hyped “Roseanne” reboot premiered to monster ratings and kudos from viewers pleased to see a decidedly un-liberal protagonist on a sitcom.

Greg Gutfeld was among them:

And like a lot of others, he tweeted his take on the show:

Which really, really stuck in Tom Arnold’s craw:

Yeesh. Think he’s just bitter that his ex is enjoying success while he … isn’t?

In any event, if he was hoping to get under Gutfeld’s skin, it didn’t work:

Ouch. That seems to have left a mark:

Quit while you’re behind, Tom.

He doesn’t have to go all the way to Calgary; we can laugh at him right where he is.

Congratulations, Tom.

