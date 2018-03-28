Just checking in with Alyssa Milano to make sure her gun-control-fueled descent into madness is continuing apace … yep, it is. When Alyssa saw this tweet:

Tomorrow afternoon my school plans on shooting blanks in the hallways so we know what gunshots sound like. — Ms. UniKitty (@MsUnikitty) March 28, 2018

She got right to work:

Hey, @NRA and all its members! Is this the reality you want for our children? This is all on you and your greed. https://t.co/M8m4oNjl3l — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 28, 2018

Except no. No it isn’t.

Omg!! That’s insane!! — Rena Sofer BoycottNRA (@RenaSofer) March 28, 2018

Oh my goodness! What has this world come to? — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) March 28, 2018

What it’s come to is gun grabbers so desperate to blame the NRA instead of the actual murderer that they’re willing to scare the crap out of innocent children to make a political point. (Assuming, of course, that “Ms. UniKitty” isn’t just making it all up get the attention of people like Alyssa Milano.)

No it’s not. It’s on adults who are hysterically fearmongering to advance an agenda. There is absolutely no reason to do this except to needlessly terrify children. https://t.co/8ijzKJ9Uor — Heather (@hboulware) March 28, 2018

So, the school is going to traumatize children with the simulated gunshots so they can know what war inside schools is like! Is this what we have come to in this country? Terrifying our children while learning? WOW, is all I can say! — thea wendelgest (@TheaDelories) March 28, 2018

why are you blaming this on the NRA??? how about blame the people who committed the crime instead of inanimate objects??? how about looking at those who could have stopped the douche in florida years ago… — EJM (@bosseone2) March 28, 2018

Yes. Good. Continue vilifying people in that way. That is how we will come together as a country to attack the school shooting issue we have. Do you realize this rhetoric polarized is making people slide back into their comfortable corners and not want to come together? — Alexandra (@AlexPolitical) March 28, 2018

Additionally, people within the NRA do not enjoy school shootings and no this is not what they want for society. No sane individual does. Stop with the divisiveness. — Alexandra (@AlexPolitical) March 28, 2018

They can’t stop. They’ve got nothing else to do!

Update:

Ms. UniKitty has more to say:

Holy Jesus I step away for twenty minutes and this exploded. A few clarifications: — Ms. UniKitty (@MsUnikitty) March 28, 2018

I’m a teacher, not a student. Tomorrow is a teacher work day. Students will not be in the building. — Ms. UniKitty (@MsUnikitty) March 28, 2018

Teachers shouldn’t be subject to this either, though. I have anxiety that’s only been amplified this month. Gunshots in my hall do not help. — Ms. UniKitty (@MsUnikitty) March 28, 2018

Um, OK.

