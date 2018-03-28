Just checking in with Alyssa Milano to make sure her gun-control-fueled descent into madness is continuing apace … yep, it is. When Alyssa saw this tweet:

She got right to work:

Except no. No it isn’t.

What it’s come to is gun grabbers so desperate to blame the NRA instead of the actual murderer that they’re willing to scare the crap out of innocent children to make a political point. (Assuming, of course, that “Ms. UniKitty” isn’t just making it all up get the attention of people like Alyssa Milano.)

They can’t stop. They’ve got nothing else to do!

Ms. UniKitty has more to say:

Um, OK.

